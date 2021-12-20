Eat Well Nashville Announces New CEO & 2022 Expansion Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Well, the Nashville-based meal delivery service, announces a new CEO and exciting growth opportunities that promise to provide more product offerings for customers.

Chris Ricci, the former Director of Operations for Ancient Nutrition/Dr. Axe, and Co-Founder of Nellamoon is now CEO for Eat Well Nashville. His executive experience in the health and wellness space gives him a strong background that Eat Well can use to capitalize on the growth they've seen in the recent years. "We know Chris is a great addition to the Eat Well team," said Yasar Chaudhary, one of Eat Well's co-founders. "He's extremely passionate about health and wellness, and his business experience made him the obvious choice. He's also already turned Eat Well into a zero food waste facility and has a few more sustainability and growth initiatives in the pipeline."

Chris is passionate about helping people live happier and healthier lives, and his hobbies and work both reflect this passion. "I'm so grateful to be in a role where I can do what I love, in the place I call home," said Ricci. "Eat Well is a perfect mix of my favorite things: wellness, helping people, and business."

Rob Bellenfant, Eat Well co-founder, said, "I'm confident in Chris's ability to lead the Eat Well team, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the growth that both his leadership and our new opportunities will bring in 2022. We'll be able to make more meaningful investments in both our customers and employees with the new partnerships we're exploring."

Eat Well saw a 43.7% increase in orders this year over the same period in 2020 and added 58.3% more employees in that time. Thanks to this growth, Eat Well continues to venture into new and exciting partnerships with local gyms and wellness centers and expand their product offerings as well as catering partnerships with small and large businesses. With Chris Ricci's leadership, these numbers are expected to grow further and allow for more expansion.

Media Contact:

Chris Ricci | chris.ricci@eatwellnashville.com | 615-438-2871

About Eat Well Nashville: Eat Well Nashville was founded on the goal of helping the people of Middle Tennessee live a happy, healthy life. The company offers fresh, never frozen meals with direct home and office delivery. A team of In-house chefs cook each meal to provide a healthy alternative to restaurants and an easier alternative to cooking and meal prep. Eat Well recently hit the INC 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America and was also awarded Nashville's #1 Catering Company by Expertise.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Eat Well Nashville