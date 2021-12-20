InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mounting System for Spare Tires (AVZ-1987)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and space-saving way to store a spare tire on the back of a truck or SUV," said an inventor, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, "so I invented the JOE ADAPTER. My design could save time and increase safety for individuals when accessing the spare tire."

The invention provides an effective way to mount a full-size spare tire on the back of a light truck. In doing so, it ensures that the spare tire is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to kneel or crawl on the pavement to access and remove a spare tire. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of light trucks and SUVs. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1987, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

