InventHelp Inventors Develop New Lightning Rod / Strike Termination Device

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "This invention is a well thought out means of improving the lightning protection for electric distribution and transmission power systems. The invention of GLS Top-Rod is a design that would redirect airborne lightning strikes and discharges away from wooden electric utility poles, transmission structures or towers," said the inventors, from San Antonio, TX.



InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

GLS Top-Rod invention provides an additional protection against line surge arcing and static strikes. This invention features an effective design that is easy to install with minimum components for field assembly, making it ideal for electrical utility companies and electrical contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Austin, TX sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp