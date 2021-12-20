A PEA IN THE POD® OPENS NEW CONCEPT STORES IN CHICAGO AND NEW YORK CITY

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Pea in the Pod, the well-known designer and specialty retailer of luxe maternity apparel and accessories, is returning to its retail roots with the opening of two new concept stores located in Chicago and New York City, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

"Opening physical stores is allowing us to be an omnichannel retailer again," said Marla Ryan .

"We are excited to announce we will be opening a handful of retail stores in our top populated customer locations across the United States, with the first two stores just newly opened in Chicago and New York City, featuring A Pea in the Pod, along with some of our most popular styles from styles from Motherhood Maternity," said Marla Ryan, Executive Vice President, A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity. "Prior to the pandemic all our retail locations were closed, and since then, we've been focusing our efforts on offering moms and expecting moms-to-be a robust digital shopping experience that's accessible and convenient. However, we understand we have a unique customer who appreciates the opportunity to shop and try-on clothing in person, as her body changes throughout pregnancy and post-partum."

Customers can shop the stores featuring an assortment of the newest luxe maternity and nursing styles from leggings to bras, as well as designer favorites like AG, 7 for All Mankind and Articles of Society Denim Jeans, Splendid Knit Tops and Ripe Dresses and Nursing Tops. Store associates will be offering complimentary bra fittings, style advice and assistance. As always, a full assortment of styles and sizes from both brands are available 24/7 online at A Pea in the Pod.com and Motherhood.com .

"We will continue to listen and learn from our customers as we explore additional store locations in collaboration with Leap's retail platform, who has helped us bring our digital brand to life quickly in physical stores allowing us to be an omnichannel retailer again," said Ryan. 'It's important to select the right locations where our customers want to shop with us as we continue building our motherhood community."

"Having a physical retail presence is incredibly important these days and we're thrilled to enable A Pea in the Pod's return to omnichannel retail in their core markets of Chicago and New York City," added Amish Tolia, Leap Co-Founder & Co-CEO.

Chicago

Chicago customers will be able to shop at the A Pea in the Pod store seven days a week located at 1723 N. Daman Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, Monday through Friday 11 – 7, and on Sunday from 12-6. For more information, call 312-626-3263 or visit apeainthepod.com .

New York City

The New York City A Pea in the Pod is located at 1042 Lexington Avenue, Space A, New York, New York. Open seven days a week, Monday through Friday 11-7, and on Sunday 12-6. For more information, call 332-895-2577 or visit apeainthepod.com .

About A Pea in the Pod

A Pea in the Pod is a leading fashion maternity online retailer. Since 1982, A Pea in the Pod® and sister brand, Motherhood Maternity® has specialized in being the preeminent brands in maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, as a trusted resource for generations of women during the pivotal moment in their lives upon entering motherhood. Together, the two brands, honor and offer a 10% merchandise discount to teachers, health care providers and active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. To learn more visit A Pea in the Pod or follow A Pea in the Pod on Facebook and Instagram .

About Leap

Leap enables brands to deploy modern, immersive retail stores that drive growth and acquire customers. By leveraging millions of data points and a platform strategy, Leap makes physical retail more productive and less risky for brands. Discover and learn more about Leap's platform and brand stores powered by Leap at http://leapinc.com.

