REVIAN® RED System, Among the Best Hair-Loss Treatments According to Doctors

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light, today announced the REVIAN RED System was named as the best treatment cap for androgenetic alopecia in a story published by New York Magazine. Tagged as "Recommended by Experts" the authors spoke with numerous doctors and dermatologists about the most effective products to treat hair loss, from topical and oral pharmaceuticals to more "natural" methods like scalp serums and light treatments.

The doctors and dermatologists interviewed for this story all agreed that hair loss can be slowed, stopped, or even reversed if the underlying problems are addressed. The REVIAN RED System uses patented dual colors of LED light in the 620 and 660 nm wavelength ranges, to stimulate the body's generation of nitric oxide and unlock the body's natural ability to accelerate healing and renew the cells that grow hair. Nitric oxide targets the three main pathogenic factors known to be associated with androgenetic alopecia: reduced local blood flow, inflammation, and elevated levels of DHT (dihydrotestosterone - a hormone responsible for shrinking hair follicles, which ultimately leads to hair loss and eventually baldness).

"The cap delivers precisely engineered red light to the scalp, which enhances circulation to the hair follicles. Improved delivery of oxygen and nutrients helps optimize activity of hair follicle. I use it to amplify the efficacy of other hair growth products," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner M.D., Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and Associate Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The REVIAN RED System consists of a lightweight rechargeable cordless cap controlled by a user-friendly mobile app designed to control treatments, provide treatment feedback, and keep users on track. Understanding that ease-of-use and lifestyle fit are of paramount importance, this integrated system allows for complete freedom of movement and use almost anywhere during the 10-minute daily hair growth treatments.

"The biggest issue with any treatment is patients' compliance," added Dr. Zeichner. "Making it easy to fit into their personal daily routines can make all the difference."

"We believe the first place to seek help for hair loss is a qualified doctor or dermatologist. They can diagnose the problem and make sure it is not a symptom of a more serious disorder," said Tim Waite, VP of Sales, Revian, Inc. "If you are one of an estimated 50 million men and 30 million women suffering with pattern baldness in the in the United States, you should talk to your physician about the REVIAN RED System and learn more at www.revian.com."

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, wireless wearable cap controlled by a mobile "smart" app that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using LED light. The patented dual-band, LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level laser therapy (LLLT). Dual wavelengths of LED light facilitate and accelerate scalp healing, allowing the body to renew cells associated with hair growth and retention.

Indications for use: The REVIAN RED System is indicated to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa–V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to I-4, II-1, II-2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I–IV.

REVIAN is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. We create products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own home. We are committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com

REVIAN Inc., headquartered in Durham, is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC.

