SWISS INNOVATION RAISES THE STAKES AT CES 2022 IN LAS VEGAS

ZURICH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Swiss innovation will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Switzerland Global Enterprise and Presence Switzerland will showcase 15 exciting Swiss start-ups on visitor-friendly interactive swisstech pavilion demonstrating why Switzerland has once again topped the Global Index for Innovation.

The breadth and depth of innovation is astonishing reflecting the country's vibrant start-up scene. On the Swiss Pavilion there will be many world-firsts. Visitors can meet interactive avatars, type without tears, finally organize their e-wallets, marvel at how the visually impaired can move more freely, unblock snaffled chains, smart test their hydration levels while sipping perfectly brewed tea.

"We are proud of the strong Swiss presence at CES 2022. They are living proof of our belief that the eco-system in Switzerland encourages and nourishes innovation – which in turn provides an increasingly attractive business location for both start-ups and world-leading technology companies," says Patrik Wermelinger, Head of Investment Promotion at Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE).

Along with their partners Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, swissnex and digitalswitzerland, S-GE and their representative Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to CES.

The companies attending are:

ABUSIZZ – overhead lights for interactive table experiences

animatico – interactive customer service avatars

AUTHENA – end-to-end blockchain solutions

biospectral – optical measurement of vital signs

biped.ai – autonomous walking for visually impaired

BRU – AI-driven compact tea maker

droople – water intelligence platform

Foodetective – integrated restaurant software

GlobalM – professional live streaming technologies

MYELIXA – smart hydration monitors for seniors

Pixchange – gift sticker & AR media marketplace,

ROOBSTER – electric skateboard

smartsuna – solar off-grid and hybrid control system

SO REAL – 3D digital twins of real world objects

Typewise – hexagon keyboard with AI text prediction

The swisstech companies will be available for interviews throughout the week.

