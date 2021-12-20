Vault Health Ready to Meet Nation's COVID Testing Needs, Capable of Detecting Omicron

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As positivity rates surge across the country, and public health officials worry about the supply of COVID tests, Vault Health stands ready to meet the country's need for COVID testing. Vault offers PCR and Antigen tests confirmed to identify positive cases of all known variants, including Omicron.

Late last week, Dr. Fauci told reporters that not all COVID tests are capable of detecting Omicron . That same day, public health officials in New York City sounded the alarm after positivity rates doubled in just three days and nationally, concerns abound over whether the country has enough COVID tests to meet the rising demand from the anticipated January Omicron wave .

In response to these developments, Vault Health CEO Jason Feldman released the following statement.

"It is truly unbelievable we find ourselves back in this situation of skyrocketing COVID cases. Vaccines continue to be the first line of defense against this virus and we encourage everyone eligible to get their shots and their booster shots.

"While testing supply is in question nationally, at Vault, we have a nearly unlimited supply to continue testing everyone who needs a test. Our PCR tests are the gold standard in testing and easily used by people of all ages. These tests are available at no cost to residents of many states; we continue to add more state partnerships to that list. It's more important than ever that people have access to tests that can detect Omicron and provide accurate, reliable, and fast results.

"Our reliable supply is matched by fast results. Average turn-around times for results with our lab partner PRL continue to be under 12 hours. As labs fall behind nationally, we know our continued ability to return the majority of test results in less than 12 hours is a huge asset."

Vault has provided 10 million COVID tests since the start of the pandemic, with PCR tests that can detect the Omicron variant even without additional sequencing. Vault's test detected the second known case of Omicron in the U.S. through its lab partnership in Minnesota . And the company's other lab partner, PRL, detected the first four Omicron cases in New York City . Additionally, Vault's testing process allows public health officials to track infection rates, through gene sequencing done through a partnership with the CDC.

Today, nearly one in five states is relying on Vault to handle at-home COVID testing for their population. In these states, residents can order PCR tests shipped directly to their homes and receive secure test results within 24 hours. New Hampshire and New Jersey are the latest states to launch these statewide programs - see a full list below.

States with at-home programs using Vault testing:

About Vault:

Vault Health has been a trusted leader in the fight against COVID-19. The telehealth company brought the first FDA-authorized at-home PCR test to market, and since then has delivered roughly 10 million COVID-19 tests to consumers, employers, public health agencies, and school systems. Vault accelerates better health outcomes through faster diagnosis, innovative clinical research, and digital-first care delivery. Vault delivers care to patients on their terms, virtually or physically, by leveraging its national clinician network and data-driven tech platform to power its offerings, including Clinical Logistics, Clinical Research, and Clinical Care. Learn more at https://www.vaulthealth.com/covid

