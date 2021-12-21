Chaz Guinn of Revolve Capital Group Delivers Emotional Speech Outlining His Career in Distressed Real Estate Investing A renowned leader in the industry since 2008, Chaz Guinn recently addressed important issues at the 2021 NoteExpo.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaz Guinn, the CEO and Co-Founder of Revolve Capital Group, has been an industry leader in distressed real estate since 2008. He has built and developed multiple real estate firms that specialize in the purchasing, managing and selling of 1st lien non-performing and re-performing mortgage debt backed by single-family homes.

Chaz Guinn delivered a speech at the 2021 NoteExpo in a NoteTalks seminar titled "Paving Your Path", where he covered the obstacles and challenges faced while developing his career in distressed real estate investing. His speech explores his triumphs and successes, and what it took to carry himself and his business through a global pandemic.

"I definitely felt that I went into a market that was unknown in 2008, and here I am a decade plus later still actively doing and scaling this business."

Guinn adds that his firm is on a mission to educate the new wave of investors who are coming into a market that traditionally invested into fix-and-flips, rentals, the stock market, commercial properties, multi-family, hospitality, and senior housing. He emphasizes that, while many other firms act as brokers, Revolve Capital is one of the only distressed real estate firms that provide bank-direct assets to investors of all sizes.

"We want to step out and align ourselves with all of you folks, to say if you can properly source capital, and we can help you setup the right infrastructure, you'll see we are a direct source to the major sellers in this country," Guinn explains.

Chaz Guinn has structured, negotiated and raised over $200M from high-net-worth Accredited investors, family offices, and financial institutions. Having acquired over $1 billion directly from Tier 1 banks, Investment Banks, Large Real Estate Funds, GSE's, and Servicers, Guinn is a market-maker in bringing institutional and Wall Street investments to main street investors.

Guinn's speech is available for viewing on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okVyrYiKAb4.

For more information about distressed mortgage investment opportunities, visit https://revcapgroup.com/.

About the Company

Revolve Capital Group is a privately held real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, management, and sale of distressed mortgage notes. The primary objective of Revolve Capital is to invest in high-quality, well maintained, higher-valued non-performing loans secured by a 1st lien mortgage or deed of trust on residential real estate property.

