DealerPolicy Appoints Insurance Industry Veteran Tom Super as Head of Agency Solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, has appointed Tom Super as the company's Head of Agency Solutions. In this role, Tom will report directly to DealerPolicy Co-Founder and CEO Travis Fitzgerald and oversee the company's insurance sales and service business, which includes DealerPolicy's growing network of local agencies.

DealerPolicy Logo (PRNewsfoto/DealerPolicy)

Super's appointment to expand insurance operations comes as DealerPolicy enters its next phase of accelerated growth. In 2021, DealerPolicy announced a $110 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Fitzgerald was recognized as one of Travelers' 2021 Agents of the Year. The company has grown in headcount by 50% over the past year and now supports over 1,200 dealerships nationwide, with more joining each month.

A recognized insurance industry veteran, Super brings 15 years of experience in strategy, general management and leadership to DealerPolicy, having previously held positions at Farmers Insurance Group, Booz & Company, AT&T and The White House. Most recently, Super served as Head of P&C Insurance for J.D. Power and Associates, where he led the expansion of the company's insurance practice and oversaw its vast data-driven research and analysis on insurance consumers. While at Farmers, he helped to establish the company as a national brand while serving in strategy and consumer research areas during his tenure. He holds a master's degree in public administration from the American University School of Public Affairs and received his bachelor's degree in business from Robert Morris University.

"We're thrilled to have Tom join us. In addition to being an established expert who people turn to for all matters related to property and casualty insurance, Tom is a passionate and dedicated leader," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of DealerPolicy. "His track record in establishing J.D. Power and Associates and Farmers as authorities in the industry makes for a tremendous addition to our team. Very few have more insight on insurance customers than Tom, and his expertise on the needs of modern insurance consumers is invaluable to DealerPolicy's mission of delivering a better, more seamless car buying experience for dealers and consumers alike."

"I'm excited to join DealerPolicy because the team is transforming the car-buying experience with a holistic, end-to-end solution as well as changing the way in which insurance is purchased," said Super. "We're at an important inflection point as the insurance industry continues to navigate shifting purchasing behaviors and an ever-evolving technological landscape, and I'm thrilled to be working with DealerPolicy to meet the moment with these consumers."

About DealerPolicy

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to DealerPolicy Insurance licensed agents, DealerPolicy is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. DealerPolicy Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DealerPolicy