Miami is the Most Popular U.S. Migration Destination for the 4th Straight Month Homebuyer interest in moving to a new metro area remains elevated above pre-pandemic levels, with roughly 30% of Redfin.com users looking to relocate

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, 30.3% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metro area in October and November, according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from a record-high 31.5% in the first quarter of 2021 but well above pre-pandemic levels.

Homebuyer interest in relocating to a different part of the country accelerated as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the first half of 2020 and reached its peak at the beginning of this year before declining slightly and leveling out. Redfin.com users are showing significantly more interest in relocating than before the pandemic, when levels stood at 25% to 26%.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, remote work gave homebuyers the opportunity to consider a new location," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Now the labor market is incredibly tight, which means even homebuyers with in-person occupations can move somewhere new and be confident they can secure employment in their new town."

Influx of homebuyers into South Florida continues

Miami was the most popular migration destination of any major U.S. metro for the fourth month in a row. Next come Phoenix, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Tampa. Two other Florida metros also appear on the top 10, with Cape Coral taking the number seven spot and North Port coming in 10th. The popularity of migration destinations is determined by net inflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com home searchers looked to move into a metro than leave.

Florida has become a particularly popular destination this year as remote workers and retirees flock to the state in search of beaches, warm weather, low taxes and more affordable housing than big cities on the East Coast or West Coast. Net inflow into Miami has nearly tripled since this time last year, and net inflow into Tampa has nearly doubled, with New York as the number-one origin for Redfin.com users moving to both areas.

"More than half of my active clients are either investors or people who are relocating, coming from places like California, Oregon, New York and New Jersey," said Miami Redfin agent Cristina Llanos. "The relocators tend to be young remote workers who are moving to Miami for the affordability and sunshine. One client said they're coming to Miami because they hate the snow; another wants to raise their kids in an ethnically diverse city."

Table: Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins Rank Metro* Net Inflow,

October &

November

2021† Net Inflow,

October &

November

2020 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside the

Metro, October

& November

2021 Portion of

Searches from

Users Outside the

Metro, October

& November

2020 Top Origin Top Out-

of-State

Origin 1 Miami, FL 9,376 3,170 32.0% 26.4% New York, NY New York, NY 2 Phoenix, AZ 8,683 7,664 35.4% 36.2% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 3 Las Vegas, NV 6,610 7,819 42.5% 52.1% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 4 Sacramento, CA 6,403 7,945 40.8% 49.1% San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA 5 Tampa, FL 6,011 3,950 45.8% 56.4% Orlando, FL New York, NY 6 Dallas, TX 5,103 5,955 25.3% 31.4% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 7 Cape Coral, FL 4,366 3,154 67.1% 75.1% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 8 San Antonio, TX 4,345 2,265 42.9% 44.0% Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA 9 Atlanta, GA 4,164 6,459 20.0% 26.7% New York, NY New York, NY 10 North Port, FL 4,044 2,211 65.2% 77.1% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q4 2021 †Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

Homebuyers are leaving big cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York

San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle top the list of places Redfin.com users looked to leave in October and November. That's according to net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com home searchers looked to leave a metro than move in.

Big, expensive coastal cities typically top the list of places Redfin.com users are looking to leave, a trend that has accelerated with the pandemic and remote-work options. Many big-city dwellers with white-collar jobs are able to work remotely from more affordable locations with a lot of recreational opportunities.

Table: Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations Rank Metro* Net Outflow,

October &

November

2021 Net Outflow,

October

& November

2020 Portion of

Local Users

Searching

Elsewhere,

October &

November

2021 Portion of

Local Users

Searching

Elsewhere,

October &

November

2020 Top

Destination Top Out-

of-State

Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 41,407 33,710 22.9% 24.0% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 Los Angeles, CA 33,889 20,879 19.2% 18.0% San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ 3 New York, NY 23,320 37,447 26.7% 35.2% Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia, PA 4 Washington, DC 15,805 10,282 14.7% 12.9% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Seattle, WA 13,128 2,528 16.3% 14.1% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ 6 Boston, MA 7,815 312 15.9% 12.2% Portland, ME Portland, ME 7 Chicago, IL 5,678 5,819 12.5% 12.3% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL 8 Denver, CO 2,675 4,433 25.6% 27.7% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 Minneapolis, MN 1,518 -977 22.2% 18.2% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 10 Detroit, MI 1,313 710 23.8% 22.6% Grand Rapids, MI Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q4 2021 †Among the one million users sampled for this analysis only

To read the full report, including charts and additional metro-level highlights, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/november-2021-housing-migration-trends/

