Moore Kuehn Encourages IMPX, CCMP, FOUN, and JUPW Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX)

AEA-Bridges has agreed to merge with LiveWire. Under the proposed transaction, AEA-Bridges shareholders will own only 17.3% of the combined company.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP)

CMC has agreed to merge with Entegris. Under the proposed transaction, CMC shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash per share and 0.4506 shares of Entegris per share.

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN)

Founder has agreed to merge with Rubicon. Under the proposed transaction, Founder shareholders will own only 15.9% of the combined company.

JUPITER WELLNESS, INC. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

Jupiter has agreed to merge with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' shareholders will receive convertible stock of Jupiter Wellness that is convertible into 65,000,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness common stock at the closing of the transaction.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

