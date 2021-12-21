PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF XENON ARC

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Xenon arc Inc. ("Xenon arc" or the "Company"), in partnership with the management team of the Company.

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled provider of managed services to food & beverage, industrial, and chemical producer clients. The Company manages its clients' long tails of thousands of SMB customers collectively through its service offering including technical sales, support, technology and distribution services. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with operations across the United States, Europe and South America, the Company has built a strong reputation in the industry for exceptional service, technical capabilities and driving clients' revenue growth.

Steve Martinez, President and Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "Xenon arc represents a unique opportunity to invest in a technology-enabled services platform with a strong leadership position in managed services to materials producers. We are impressed with the Company's track record of growth and look forward to partnering with the Company to accelerate the execution of its business plan, which includes strategic growth investments that would expand Xenon arc's service capabilities, technology offerings and geographic coverage."

Paul Warburg, President and CEO of Xenon arc, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our business, and a compelling track record of supporting companies and management teams in driving innovation and building leading platforms. We look forward to our partnership, which will position the Company to accelerate its rapid growth by expanding its service capabilities, geographic footprint, and empower Xenon arc to continue to invest in its technology and leading talent."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in high growth technology-enabled services businesses. We continue to seek tech-enabled platforms that we believe can benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

ABOUT XENON ARC

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc's direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of Clients' sales, marketing, and technical capabilities. The Company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico and the Netherlands.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

