7 Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing December 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: SVNAU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 23, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, completed on November 9, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "SVNAU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "SVNA" and "SVNAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2021.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West St., New York, NY, 10282 or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

7 Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, it currently intends to focus its partner selection efforts on companies that will contribute to a more sustainable future consistent with today's Environmental, Social, and Governance, ("ESG") principles. The Company's ESG commitment may focus not only on the impact of products and services, but also on the business processes and practices of potential combination partners themselves, ensuring that their investments benefit the environment and the diverse communities in which they live and work.

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including risks relating to the rapidly changing situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

