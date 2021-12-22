Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Event: 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 11:15am ET /8:15am PT

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The audio webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

