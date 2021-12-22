PPO PROFITS ACQUIRES DENTAL PERFORMANCE EXPERTS AND LAUNCHES THE RCM PROFITS DIVISION TO OFFER DENTAL CLAIMS PROCESSING

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPO Profits acquires Dental Performance Experts (DPE), an elite PPO claims processing and accounts receivables firm serving PPO based dental offices nationwide (terms not disclosed). As part of the acquisition, PPO Profits launches a new division called RCM Profits (Revenue Cycle Management) led by Amy Hernandez, owner of DPE.

PPO Profits joined hands with DPE to marry technology and knowledge to streamline the claims process. PPO Profits and DPE shared many clients and crossed paths many times. Often clients commented on having a one stop solution which PPO Profits is now proud to be able to deliver under one umbrella!

"Dental offices should have the technological tools and the training to ensure that every claim gets paid which is what this acquisition will deliver. I continuously received rave reviews for Amy's team from existing PPO Profits clients and personally connect with her on a philosophical and strategic level about the solutions we want to provide," said Vivek Kinra, founder & CEO of PPO Profits

"I am excited to be a part of such an amazing company that is dedicated to creating successful dental practices that work with PPO insurances. Our goal is to create a division that assists PPO based practices to collect all revenue produced for patients utilizing their PPO insurances so practices can focus on patient care," said Amy Hernandez, founder & CEO of DPE.

RCM Profits will focus primarily on OpenDental clients to begin with and then eventually focus on the other key practice management software systems.

With this acquisition, PPO Profits gets closer to its mission of providing a connected suite of services that help dental practices that accept PPO insurances to generate and collect higher revenue with same or less effort and reduced stress.

About PPO Profits

PPO Profits started as a fee negotiation and credentialing company. Through organic growth, affiliations, and acquisition, PPO Profits now offers:

Fee negotiations and credentialing

In-office membership plan via its FFS Profits software (FFS Profits division)

Revenue cycle management (RCM Profits division) that includes insurance verifications (through its sister company Verrific), claims processing, and patient collections. For more information, please visit https://ppoprofits.com

