TEAM IMPACT GOES BOWLING, SENDING SEVEN CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES TO COLLEGE BOWL GAMES

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team IMPACT is proud to announce that a total of seven matched children and their families will be in attendance at their team's Bowl Game across the country over the next two weeks. With incredible support from donors, Team IMPACT provided tickets, accommodation, and travel to six children in the program whose matched football teams who have earned a Bowl bid! Together, our kids will travel a collective 15,000 miles across the nation to share in the excitement with their teams.

Team IMPACT is the only U.S. nonprofit that tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious illnesses and disabilities by matching them with a college athletic team. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,300 children with 700+ colleges anduniversities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student athletes.

"Our matches and teams are truly an extension of our own Team IMPACT family," said Seth Rosenzweig, CEO of Team IMPACT. "The camaraderie that is built over time and shared between the kids, families, and teams we work with is so much bigger than us."

Our unique multiyear program signs children onto college athletic teams across the country, and based on a clinical model, ensures each has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children facing serious illness and disabilities, focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience. A program built on strength and camaraderie, Team IMPACT ensures kids develop socially and never feel alone. We truly believe in Getting All Kids in the Game.

Team IMPACT's 2021/2022 Bowl Line-Up includes:

Pinstripe Bowl - Callaghan (Cal) T . & University of Maryland : Cal a 10-year-old boy living with immune dysfunction. He has been matched with the team for two years and become an integral part of their world, especially this past year.

Birmingham Bowl – Vinny R. & University of Houston : Vinny, who was 17 years old when he matched with the team in June, sadly passed away from metastatic colon cancer in August. Though Vinny was only matched for two months, the team and family continue to have an indescribable bond. Vinny's family will be traveling in his place as they continue to support the team.

Outback Bowl – Sawyer B. & Penn State University : Sawyer , a 9-year-old boy, is now in remission from cancer. He's been matched with the team for two seasons and has developed a strong friendship with many of the athletes.

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl – Kayden W. & Northern Illinois University : Kayden, a 14-year-old boy diagnosed with Epilepsy, has been matched since February 2021 . Kayden's teammates support him by motivating him and working on a community Epilepsy project to spread awareness.

TaxAct Camellia Bowl - Dominick L. & Ball State : Dom, who is 12 years old and diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease, has been matched since spring of 2018. He absolutely loves his Ball State teammates and regularly lets people know that he's on the team.

Holiday Bowl – Jeremiah G. & NC State University: Jeremiah, a 9-year-old boy with Williams Syndrome, has been matched since the beginning of the season. In that short time, he has built a relationship with the team that is unlike any other and can't wait to support them from beginning to end.

Orange Bowl – Larry P. & University of Michigan : Larry, a 20-year-old boy, was born with spina bifida, choacal extrophy, massive omphalocele, short gut syndrome, and several other illnesses. A fan since birth, Larry was signed to the Michigan football team in 2016 serving as a symbol of inspiration, strength and perseverance. While Larry graduated from the Team IMPACT program when he turned 18, he's still very connected to the program and the Michigan Wolverines.

The student-athlete motivation that exudes from Team IMPACT teammates is the most compelling of our organization. We know the last few years have been tough for everyone, but our Team IMPACT teammates are tougher — and we knew their teams couldn't head into the biggest game of the year without them.

