Trussville Storage receives USDA grant for solar power installation

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trussville Storage, an Alabama-based self-storage company, along with Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, announce the receipt of a grant from the USDA for the installation of its solar power installation at 7900 Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

David Protiva and Mark Titshaw with Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight

In January 2021 Trussville Storage began its investigation of adding solar power to its facility on Gadsden Highway in Trussville. Despite limited inventory of materials and a disrupted supply chain, installation proceeded on schedule. The system has been operational since early November.

"The availability of a grant from the USDA was an important factor in moving forward with the project proposed by Eagle Solar & Light" say David Protiva and Mark Titshaw of Trussville Storage. "We expect to cover about 61% of our energy use with this installation and even can sell power back to Alabama Power at times."

Samuel Yates, CEO of Eagle Solar & Light added "commercial solar in Alabama not only generates exceptional financial returns, as we have utility rates well in excess of the national average, but is also the best step toward achieving corporate sustainability goals. Climate controlled self-storage facilities produce energy consumption profiles that fit daily and weekly solar energy generation parameters very well."

Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said "we welcome the new owners of Trussville Storage, David Protiva and Mark Titshaw, to Jefferson County and to the City of Trussville. I am impressed with their innovative approach of using solar power to partially supply the energy needs at this expanded facility on Highway 11. Jefferson County has come a long way in the last few years and we are excited about the direction in which we are heading. We look forward to other new businesses that will be coming to our county."

Trussville Storage manager, Kelly Epps, said, "The new owners have been working hard since November 2020 to make sure this facility remains the best self-storage facility in the area. Earlier this year, we completed our transition to all LED lighting and now with the solar power, the owners are showing again they want to be responsible corporate citizens."

About Trussville Storage

Trussville Storage is a self-storage facility located in Trussville, AL. The facility offers over 53,000 square feet of rentable storage space, both in climate-controlled units and in non climate-controlled units. The company is currently building an additional building which will offer over 13,000 additional square feet of climate-controlled storage space.

About Jefferson County

Jefferson County is a County in U.S. state of Alabama. Its location includes the city of Birmingham and suburban areas. The population estimate was 658,000 in 2019.

Media: For more information, contact Kelly Epps of Trussville Storage at 205-655-8200 and manager@trussvillestorage.com.

