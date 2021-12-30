SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lucira Health, Inc. - LHDX

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LHDX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lucira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2021, pre-market, Lucira issued a press release reporting that its supply partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit. The press release stated that "[a]ccording to Lucira's records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021," and that the recalled Copan swabs should not be used and should be disposed. On this news, Lucira's stock price dropped sharply during intraday trading on October 8, 2021, damaging investors.

