SPECIALIST DIRECT SPONSORING DONATE LIFE ROSE PARADE FLOAT TO HELP SAVE LIVES

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the early 2000's, Donate Life has participated in the world-famous Rose Parade where many gather to watch a century-old tradition full of flowers, music, and floats.

Each year, Donate Life creates a float that represents organ and tissue donation in a positive and commemorative way focusing on living donors and recipients, some of which walk alongside the float. This year, the Donate Life float theme is Courage to Hope illustrating the courage and strength of donor families, living donors, and waiting recipients.

"The work being done by the Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) is not only admirable, but vital. The wait list for organ recipients is long, so every registered donor counts in a big way. It's truly amazing what the OPOs can accomplish and inspiring to know so many lives are positively impacted by the work they do through the gift of donation. Specialist Direct believes in this mission and we're honored to be a partner," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.

Specialist Direct is proud to be an annual sponsor of the Donate Life Rose Parade float and to contribute to the important work of organ donation. Specialist Direct partners with Organ Procurement Organizations and transplant hospitals throughout the U.S. to provide real-time, 24/7/365 remote diagnostic interpretations of transplant cases. It's industry-leading technology facilitates access to its network of Board-Certified medical specialists to improve the accuracy and timeliness of diagnostic studies to save lives.

As the world's most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to save and heal more than one million people in need of organ, eye and tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye, or tissue donor by visiting http://www.registerme.org/DonateLifeFloat.

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

