"Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare" EarlySense sponsors new research which connects smart home trends to advances in healthcare

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022, EarlySense® today announced its research sponsorship with market research firm Parks Associates and the corresponding development of a comprehensive new whitepaper titled, Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare.

Released this week at its flagship CONNECTIONS Summit conference, the new whitepaper examines the state of the virtual care market, with particular emphasis on the factors driving the shift from facility-centric care to healthcare at home. The analysis delves into the technology solutions needed to facilitate longer-term remote care, particularly with respect to provider ability to continually assess patient deterioration or significant changes in overall health.

"The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of health and wellness. The industry is undergoing a shift as consumers, especially seniors, have become accustomed to using new technologies for healthcare services and communication," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Out of necessity, the market for remote health technology products and services accelerated 5-10 years beyond where we expected it to be pre-pandemic."

According to the new whitepaper, there are a confluence of factors driving the expansion of healthcare into the home – each of which is explored and supported by recent Parks Associates research and surveys:

Reimbursement changes Regulatory changes New funding Staffing shortages Device innovation Consumer demand

"We're proud to support the research and analysis done by Parks Associates around the myriad factors converging in the marketplace with respect to the advancement of in-home virtual care solutions," said Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product and Commercial Officer, EarlySense. "This body of research uses data and hard evidence to defend the work being done across the industry to deliver on a future that enables healthcare providers to proactively understand and manage care for their patients."

The Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare is available for download on the Parks Associates website, as well as on the EarlySense company website.

About EarlySense:

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and in the home, the company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes across the care continuum. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.earlysense.com.

About Parks Associates:

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. More information can be found on the company's website: www.parksassociates.com.

