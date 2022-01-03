Unifeye Vision Partners Completes Partnership with Pendleton Eye Center in Southern California

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP" or "the Company"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Oceanside-based Pendleton Eye Center ("PEC") in Southern California. This practice represents UVP's sixth practice partnership in California, and its second partnership in the greater San Diego region.

(PRNewsfoto/Unifeye Vision Partners Management, LLC)

UVP completes partnership with Pendleton Eye Center in greater San Diego area

Located in Oceanside, California – very near Camp Pendleton – Pendleton Eye Center was founded in 1997 by Dr. Robert Pendleton. A native of San Diego, Dr. Pendleton went to college, earned his medical degree, and practiced ophthalmology in multiple markets including Chicago and New York before returning to his roots in 1998 and founding Pendleton Eye Center. His team, which includes one O.D. and 7 staff, delivers friendly care, patient focus, and a commitment to innovative technologies in all areas of vision care and vision improvement. The practice offers a one-stop shop for all vision needs from routine eye exams, glasses, and contacts through complex vision care treatment and surgery in cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal care. To learn more about Pendleton Eye Center, visit their website at pendletoneye.com.

"We are honored and excited to announce our partnership with Unifeye Vision Partners," said Robert Pendleton M.D., Ph.D. "UVP is a national leader in vision care services, and we chose to partner with them because they share our values and commitment to providing personalized patient care. This affiliation enhances our access to technological innovations and will facilitate growth and the expansion of our services. It will also allow us to continue to deliver the same premium eyecare experience for our patients for generations to come."

"We are very excited to welcome the team at Pendleton Eye Center to the UVP community," said Marty Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "Dr. Pendleton and his team have built a highly successful ophthalmology practice that focuses on patient-centric care, individualized treatment plans, and service at every stage of the vision spectrum. We are privileged to work with some of the most talented eye care professionals in the country, and through this new partnership – to being able to serve more patients and improving the quality of lives in Southern California."

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 92 providers, 33 clinical locations, and 6 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com.

SOURCE Unifeye Vision Partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unifeye Vision Partners Management, LLC