BLAZE PIZZA AND PRIMAL KITCHEN PARTNER FOR LIMITED TIME TO CREATE KETO-FRIENDLY OPTIONS TO COMPLEMENT NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS Primal Kitchen Ranch to be Offered at Select Blaze Pizza Locations Beginning on January 5th's National Keto Day Through January 16th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza and Primal Kitchen® are excited to announce a new, limited-time partnership. Starting January 5th (National Keto Day) and extending through January 16th, Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing will be available as a finishing drizzle at select Blaze Pizza locations nationwide.

Primal Kitchen is known for their delicious, no-dairy condiments, sauces, dressings and toppings, with Ranch Dressing made with Avocado Oil being a top seller. By partnering with Blaze Pizza, this collaboration will allow guests to continue enjoying their favorite pizza build with better-for-you options to stay true to their eating habits.

"At Blaze Pizza, we pride ourselves on having 'endless pizzabilities,' offering traditional pizza with better-for-you ingredients or specialized pizzas for keto, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets," says Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza's Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to offer our guests the Ranch Dressing drizzle from Primal Kitchen, a brand known for providing real ingredient staples without compromising taste."

In 2022, Blaze Pizza will celebrate their 10th anniversary as the destination for made-to-order pizza. With over 340 restaurants across 38 states and six countries, Blaze Pizza's ever-expanding franchises continue to revolutionize the fast-casual dining experience through product innovation and unique partnerships like this.

"Primal Kitchen encourages our customers to ask more of their food and keep the classics with elevated, real ingredients and delicious taste. That's why Primal Kitchen is thrilled to tap into Blaze Pizza customers who demand the same experience," says Morgan Zanotti, Co-Founder & President of Primal Kitchen. "With five crusts and over 60 toppings that can be mixed and matched with our Ranch Dressing, this is an exciting opportunity to introduce the product in a unique way, particularly with the added backdrop of National Keto Day and the new year."

Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing made with Avocado Oil will be offered at 28 Blaze Pizza locations in the surrounding areas of seven of the country's largest markets: Atlanta (Atlanta - 17th St, Akers Mill, Buford, Decatur), Boston (Boston University, City Place, Fenway, Cambridge), Chicago (Chicago University Center, Chicago Belmont, Berwyn, Evanston, Chicago Loyola, Chicago Presidential Towers), Dallas (Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett), Orlando (Orlando, Winter Park), Los Angeles (Farmers Market, Culver City, Pasadena, Burbank, North Hollywood), and New York City (Fresh Meadows Place) markets. The full suite of Primal Kitchen condiments and sauces can be enjoyed at national grocery retail partners.

For more information on Blaze Pizza, Primal Kitchen, and this partnership, please visit www.blazepizza.com and www.primalkitchen.com .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Build a better meal with Blaze Pizza: real ingredients, sustainable packaging, and a commitment to fast-fired, full-flavor pizzas with unlimited toppings all for one price. Blaze Pizza is available for any lifestyle, from plant-based and gluten-free to Vegan and Keto-friendly, all made in just 180 seconds. Blaze uses thoughtfully-sourced ingredients in each pizza, including hand-blended tomato sauce and signature crust made from scratch using house-made dough and a few, simple ingredients. With over 340 locations in the US, Canada and Middle East, Blaze pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com

ABOUT PRIMAL KITCHEN

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen peptides and pantry staples that are made with "fats we love" and real ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in six key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup and avocado oil*. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com . *Source - SPINS - Natural Enhanced Channel, Condiments & Sauces, Avocado Oil - L52 9/5/2021

