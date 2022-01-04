Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Appoints Centric Bank President & CEO Patti Husic to Board of Directors

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric") (OTC Pink: CFCX), has been appointed to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022.

Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation, has been appointed to a two-year term on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Board of Directors. Between 2020 and 2021, Centric Bank donated over $70,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). “Our Centric Bank Way principle #26 is Contribute to the Community. In addition to financial support, service by our team members is a priority for Centric Bank,” says Husic.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has appointed Centric Bank President & CEO Patti Husic to its board of directors.

"We are honored to welcome Patti Husic to our Board of Directors," says Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. "In addition to the extraordinary leadership skills and achievements that have earned Patti repeated recognition as one of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, she brings a demonstrated commitment to our vision that 'No One Should Be Hungry' in central PA. We know our communities will benefit from her service."

"The foundation of a healthy community is a healthy economy and helping to meet nutrition needs and increase access to fresh, local foods for communities in need has been even more important to me during the pandemic," says Husic. "Food insecurity remains one of our Commonwealth's highest concerns. I'm proud to carry the mission of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank forward, including contributing to the Bold Goal 2025 Strategic Plan."

Between 2020 and 2021, Centric Bank donated over $70,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). "Our Centric Bank Way principle #26 is Contribute to the Community. In addition to financial support, service by our team members is a priority for Centric Bank," says Husic.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank board terms are two years in length, with each board member invited to serve up to three terms. There are a total of 24 board seats permitted; 21 seats are filled as of January 2022.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.



Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

ABOUT CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA FOOD BANK

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce hunger in 27 counties across Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,200 local agencies and partner programs, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves thousands of people in need every month. For more information on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its mission to reduce hunger in Pennsylvania, visit centralpafoodbank.org or call 717.564.1700.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centric Bank