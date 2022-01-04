Hawthorne Advertising's Groundbreaking Work Recognized by the dotCOMM Awards, the Viddy Awards, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards and the Los Angeles Times

Hawthorne Advertising Ends 2021 With 50 Agency Award Wins Hawthorne Advertising's Groundbreaking Work Recognized by the dotCOMM Awards, the Viddy Awards, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards and the Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy New Year! Hawthorne Advertising, a creative, analytics and technology-driven full-service advertising agency, which recently celebrated its 35th Anniversary, announced today that their 2021 ended strong with creative and agency work on behalf of Hawthorne clients earning 50 awards from more than 10 different organizations.

The awards highlight the agency's innovative creative strategy and results-driven campaigns in pursuit of the outstanding outcomes Hawthorne continually cultivates for its clients. These recognitions honor Hawthorne's exceptional creative achievements across multiple channels, including wins for TV, digital and integrated campaigns.

"2021 was a remarkable year for Hawthorne Advertising, and it is gratifying to see our hard work on behalf of our clients rewarded with prestigious industry recognition," said Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO of Hawthorne Advertising. "Delivering outstanding, measurable results through accountable campaigns is Hawthorne's top priority for our clients. These awards demonstrate not only the creativity of our team, but also the success and impact these campaigns have had on the goals of our clients."

Hawthorne Advertising's innovative approach balances the emotional and the rational to create meticulously crafted, and expertly executed, campaigns that resonate with clients' key audiences and produce significant return on investment.

Hawthorne Advertising has secured the following award wins in the second half of 2021, in addition to 25 in the first half of the year:

The dotComm Awards, which honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication, recognized Hawthorne with the following awards:

Platinum Award in the category of Paid Media, Online Ad Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

Gold Award in the category of Digital Marketing & Communications Campaigns, Social Media Campaign, on behalf of Zesty Paws

Gold Award in the category of Digital Marketing & Communications Campaigns, Integrated Marketing, on behalf of Zesty Paws

Gold Award in the category of Paid Media, Online Ad Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

An Honorable Mention in the category of Paid Media, Banner Ad, on behalf of Zesty Paws

The Viddy Awards, which honor video excellence in a digital world, recognized Hawthorne with the following awards:

Platinum Award in the category of Marketing/Advertising Campaigns, Digital Advertising Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

Platinum Award in the category of YouTube/Vimeo, Ad/Bumper Pre-Roll, on behalf of Zesty Paws

Platinum Award in the category of Broadcast/Non-Broadcast/Web Commercials, Health & Wellness, on behalf of Zenwise

Two Gold Awards in the category of Broadcast/Non-Broadcast/Web Commercials, Products & Services, on behalf of LeafFilter

Gold Award in the category of Broadcast/Non-Broadcast/Web Commercials, Products & Services, on behalf of It's Just Lunch

Gold Award in the category of Marketing/Advertising Campaigns, Digital Advertising Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

The MarCom Awards, which honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals, recognized Hawthorne with the following awards:

Platinum Award in the category of Television (Broadcast & Cable), Single Spot. on behalf of LeafFilter

Platinum Award in the category of Television (Broadcast & Cable), Single Spot. On behalf of It's Just Lunch

Platinum Award in the category of Television (Broadcast & Cable), Single Spot. on behalf of Zenwise

Platinum Award in the category of Television (Broadcast & Cable), Single Spot, on behalf of Zesty Paws

Gold Award in the category of Television (Broadcast & Cable), Single Spot. on behalf of LeafFilter

Two Gold Awards in the category of Web Element, Web Advertising Campaign, on behalf of Zenwise

The Davey Awards, which honor the best creative agencies worldwide, recognized Hawthorne with the following awards:

Gold Award in the category of Display Advertising & Rich Media on behalf of Zesty Paws

Silver Award in the category of Commercials on behalf of LeafFilter

Silver Award in the category of Banner, Display or Rich Media on behalf of Zenwise

Silver Award in the category of Banner, Display or Rich Media on behalf of Zenwise

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award also honored Hawthorne Advertising with a Platinum Award for its work on LeafFilter's national broadcast campaign. The international creative, marketing and advertising award honors the best web, design, video, advertising, interactive, mobile & social marketing from creative agencies worldwide.

In addition, Hawthorne Advertising's CEO, Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, received the CEO Leadership Award from The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing CFO and CEO Awards. The CFO & CEO Leadership Awards recognize C-Suite executives for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the business world, and the community at large.

Hawthorne Advertising has successfully led thousands of major campaigns for some of the world's top brands, managing billions of media billings that have delivered impressive results for clients. To learn more about the company and how the award-winning team delivers value by combining creative services with data science, visit hawthorneadvertising.com.

About Hawthorne Advertising:

Hawthorne Advertising, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With 35 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns.

Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics.

Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthorneadvertising.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehawthorne/ for more information.

