"Living Minute" Series - Drugs that could Tackle COVID

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2022 -- Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, major vaccine manufacturers have announced their coronavirus defense plans – anti-viral pills.

Click below to see two of the 200+ produced so far:

What are COVID Pills? New anti-viral pills that can be taken at home can help fight COVID infections in the same way that anti-viral medications can fight influenza. The US government has already ordered several billion doses of the pills as part of a two-pronged approach to fight COVID: vaccines for the prevention and anti-viral pills for treatment.

New Weapons that Continue to Fight Against COVID: Newly developed COVID-19 medications work by preventing the virus from replicating once it is inside the body. Researchers believe this may make them very effective against virus variants.

The Living Minute series consists of daily one-minute reports infused with health and hope covering a range of topics. Reports air on South Florida PBS' channels, WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel and are published on social media @AllHealthGo and website (www.livingminute.tv.) Every day, reports are shared with PBS stations across the country through MyPBS and Wavelength at no cost.

The Living Minute series is made possible by Thermo Fisher's ReadyCheckGo program a streamlined protocol for students, K-12, to swab and submit samples for testing each day. K-12 coronavirus testing can be quickly implemented with the Thermo Fisher Scientific ReadyCheckGo testing program. With pooled sampling to keep costs more efficient, swabbing is done by students themselves, and prepaid return shipping to the testing facility, this program is designed to make in-school coronavirus testing an easy reality for students, educators, and parents alike.

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including public broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and South Florida PBS' newest digital channel, the Health Channel, (a division of AllHealthGo). AllHealthGo's 24/7 television channel, Health Channel and AHG's multi-platform health and wellness service consists of over 1000 hours of content, robust social media platforms, exceptional digital assets, free health counseling service, telehealth services (AllHealthGo Telehealth Care) and weekly virtual and in-person community outreach.

