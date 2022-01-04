MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. MGM Resorts will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 1390920.

A replay of the call will be available through February 16, 2022. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 6347172.

About MGM Resorts International

CONTACTS:

