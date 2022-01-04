#OPIXBOX

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring 2022, take nails to the next level. OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 winning hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette brings the virtual worlds of gaming to life so you can unlock endless looks and play with nail art and new trends.

OPI Partners with Xbox to Announce Gaming-Inspired Spring 2022 Collection

Pixelated pinks (Pixel Dust, Racing for Pinks) are joined by energetic hues of bright orange, coral, and vibrant red (Suzi is My Avatar, Trading Paint, Heart and Con-soul). Get ahead of the game with shades that blend natural beige and greens (Quest for Quartz, The Pass is Always Greener, Sage Simulation) then take it to the next level with ethereal lavender and purple tones (You Had Me at Halo, Can't CTRL Me, Achievement Unlocked, N00berry).

Starting February 1, consumers can unlock stunning, shade-matched Xbox in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with every qualifying purchase of the Xbox OPI polish at select retailers.

Fans will have the chance to win custom Xbox Wireless Controllers in top trending hues - Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks and Can't CTRL Me - to pair with their own mesmerizing nail art inspired by fan-favorite games on Xbox Game Pass. OPI and Xbox will also team up with notable creators from the gaming industry to bring the collaboration to life.

"Over the past 40 years, we've traveled the globe; now we're excited to visit virtual worlds with Xbox," remarks OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "In these worlds, anything is possible, and the collection's colors reflect infinite possibilities to create. Whether you play video games as a creative hobby or as a way to relax and connect with friends, nailcare offers these same benefits. From new shade technology to nail art and more, consumers can expect lots of exciting surprises to come with this partnership!"

"We're thrilled to partner with OPI to unveil mesmerizing nail polish colors inspired by gaming and your favorite titles on Xbox Game Pass," said Xbox Global Partnerships Director Marcos Waltenberg. "We hope this collection inspires fans across the globe to embrace their creativity and imagination through nail art and color."

"This spring, expect to see lots of sparkle, along with colors that are simultaneously bright and calming," adds OPI Global Director of Color Collections Jill Bartoshevich. "Shades like Sage Simulation, a deeply pigmented version of seafoam green, and standout hue Achievement Unlocked, an energizing crème lilac, offer wearers an escape into a world of color. This collection also includes four ultra-shine hues - Quest for Quartz, Pixel Dust, Heart and Con-soul, and You Had Me at Halo - with reflective pixel dust for an effect that's simply mesmerizing.

The 12 OPI x Xbox shades will be available in GelColor, Infinite Shine, Nail Lacquer and Powder Perfection* (select shades only) formulas, including:

Quest for Quartz

A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

Pixel Dust

A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

Racing for Pinks*

A crème rose that will rev your engine.

Suzi is My Avatar*

A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

Trading Paint*

A crème apricot you'll race to the finish for.

Heart and Con-soul

A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

The Pass is Always Greener

Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Sage Simulation

Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

You Had Me at Halo

A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

Can't CTRL Me*

A shimmery robin's egg blue that cannot be CTRL'd.

Achievement Unlocked*

Unlock a world of color that's lilac optimized.

N00berry*

Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.

GelColor provides a salon-perfect finish with up to three-week wear, while Infinite Shine offers a high-shine finish and traditional lacquer application. Nail Lacquer features a highly-pigmented, rich formula for even application without streaking. Powder Perfection, a dipping powder system delivering a quick, no-light curing application, offers more than two weeks of wear.

OPI x Xbox Nail Lacquers will retail for $10.50 ($13.30 CAN) each and Infinite Shine colors will retail for $13.00 ($16.40 CAN) each exclusively at ULTA and ulta.com beginning in January 2022, followed by Professional Salons, OPI.com , Beauty Brands, beautybrands.com , Chatters, Dillard's, Hudson's Bay, Regis, Sally Beauty, SallyBeauty.com , and Amazon Beauty via Amazon.com in February 20222. GelColor and Powder Perfection are in-salon professional services only. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet, or other unauthorized sources.

For more information, please visit OPI.com. Follow along @OPI on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok , and find the brand on Twitter @OPI_PRODUCTS !

ABOUT OPI

OPI nail lacquer is available in more than 200 shades. OPI Infinite Shine is a no-light three-step long wear lacquer system offering long-wear, high-shine and ease of application and removal and available in more than 150 shades. OPI retails in over 100 countries and offers a full line of professional items including OPI GelColor, Powder Perfection (matching iconic OPI lacquer counterparts) with up to three-week wear, nail treatments, finishing products, lotions, manicure/pedicure products, files, tools, gels and acrylics.

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information found at www.wellacompany.com.

ABOUT MICROSOFT

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPI Products Inc.