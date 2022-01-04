Sharp® Introduces a new television lineup featuring the Roku streaming platform

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) is proud to work with Roku® to create a TV experience that lives up to its brand promise of Simply Better Living. A new lineup of Sharp Roku TV models will debut in the U.S. in 2022.

Sharp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U)

Sharp is proud to work with Roku® to create a TV experience that lives up to its brand promise of Simply Better Living.

Sharp's leading technology combined with Roku TV, which was purpose-built for TV, allows for a premium home entertainment experience featuring a simple, customizable home screen, access to thousands of streaming channels, and over 200 live TV channels.

"This collaboration reinforces Sharp's rich heritage in home entertainment innovation. Sharp Roku TV models offer the latest in smart technology in a range of sizes to fit any room and entertainment need," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Sharp is incredibly excited to provide a next-gen television to the U.S. featuring Roku, the No.1 TV streaming platform in America."

The Sharp Roku TV models will include features available to all Roku TV models, including the free Roku Mobile app featuring private listening, automatic software updates bringing new features and functionality, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems search across top streaming channels, and access to The Roku Channel which offers 80,000+ free movies and programs.

"The Roku TV program has seen great growth and success, and I look forward to the launch of Sharp Roku TV models in the U.S. in 2022," says Mustafa Ozgen, GM & SVP of Account Acquisitions, Roku. "We are excited to introduce Sharp Roku TV models in the coming year, as we know customers will continue to appreciate the features available on all Roku TV models, the vast amount of content, and both of our brands' commitment to simplicity and ease of use."

"We are deeply committed to our brand promise of 'Simply Better Living.' Our products are Simple to use, Better than the competition, and complement your Lifestyle," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sharp Electronics Sales and Marketing Company of America, SHCA. "We are proud to collaborate with Roku on our latest U.S. television line because its platform provides a simple home screen, easy to use remote and easy access to Live TV that amplifies our Sharp brand promise."

Sharp Roku TV models will be available in 2022, including a series of HD and 4K UHD models. More information on specs and availability should be shared in coming months.

Visit sharpusa.com for updates.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of select premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS® televisions, Carousel® microwave ovens, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kellyn Curtis

972.816.1355

kcurtis@peppercomm.com

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation