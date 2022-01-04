SVB Leerink Continues to Strengthen Healthcare Equity Research Practice with Hire of David Risinger

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today that David Risinger, CFA, has joined the firm's healthcare equity research team covering biopharmaceutical companies.

(PRNewsfoto/SVB Leerink)

David joins SVB Leerink as a Senior Managing Director reporting to Director of Research, Jim Kelly. David's most recent Wall Street role was the Head of US Major and Specialty Pharmaceuticals Equity Research for Morgan Stanley & Co. Prior to that, David held roles at Merrill Lynch & Co. and Dillon, Read & Co.

"David is a strong addition to SVB Leerink, building upon our leadership across the healthcare industry," said Jim Kelly. "His wealth of expertise covering the biopharma industry and his depth of relationships will serve to elevate our offerings for our clients and partners."

Risinger stated: "I am excited to join SVB Leerink to continue to develop its offering in biopharma research. This is a tremendous opportunity to work with a talented team that has proven its leadership in healthcare equity research and its commitment to producing a deep and differentiated research product for its clients."

About SVB Leerink

As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Leerink helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at svbleerink.com. [SIVB-L]

