TCL Exhibits at CES2022 with Aspirations to Inspire Greatness with Innovative Technologies Global technology brand TCL empowers people to pursue greatness in their lives

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading technology brand, today announced their newest slogan "Inspire Greatness" at a virtual press conference, kicking off its CES 2022 exhibition.

"'Inspire Greatness' is not only the brand's latest corporate message, it also reflects TCL's confidence and ambition to provide consumers around the world with value that inspires and empowers people to pursue greatness in their lives," said Ms. Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics.

TCL is proud to be a pioneer in display innovations with continuous investments of up to USD 31 billion over the years, raising the bar of display technology and helping people enjoy their home theater with premium viewing experiences and connections with others through TV and mobile smart screens.

As a global technology brand, TCL is providing values and inspirations that go beyond products.

With dedicated efforts in photovoltaics, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT, TCL is advocating greener, forward-looking and intuitive lifestyles, with our global activities on sustainable energy, smart manufacturing and much more. TCL has also been active with social responsibility, contributing to local communities worldwide.

TCL is inspired by the courage and resilience of people around the world working tirelessly together against the effects of the pandemic and wants to use its global reach and presence at CES 2022 to motivate people to keep on moving forward through difficult times.

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

