Thoma Bravo Announces Partner Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the promotion of Andrew Almeida, Tara Gadgil, Mike Hoffmann, Brian Jaffee, Carl Press, Adam Solomon and Peter Stefanski to Partner from Principal, reflecting the growth of the firm and depth and breadth of its leadership team.

"We're thrilled to welcome this next generation of leaders to our partnership," said Orlando Bravo, a founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Each of these exceptional individuals embodies the performance-oriented approach, innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit Thoma Bravo is known for and has delivered superior results for our investors and portfolio. Their collective success demonstrates the power of the mentorship culture that is core to Thoma Bravo."

Almeida joined Thoma Bravo in 2012 as an Associate from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he worked in investment banking. He serves on the Boards of Flexera, Venafi, Sophos, Imperva, Veracode, LogRhythm, Barracuda, Kofax, Imprivata and Qlik. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin – Madison with his BA degree in Finance and BBA degree in Economics and holds an MS degree from Vanderbilt University.

Gadgil joined Thoma Bravo in 2016 as a Vice President, having worked previously as a Vice President at Berkshire Partners, an Associate at TPG Growth and an Analyst at Goldman Sachs. She currently serves on the Boards of RealPage and Quorum. She earned her MBA from Stanford University and her AB degree in Government and Economics from Harvard University.

Hoffmann joined Thoma Bravo in 2014 as a Vice President, having worked previously as an investor with Providence Equity Partners and as an investment banker with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. He serves on the Boards of Calabrio, ConnectWise, N-able, SolarWinds and Talend. He earned his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and his AB degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Jaffee joined Thoma Bravo in 2014 as a Vice President, having worked previously as an Associate and Senior Associate at Veritas Capital and as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group at Merrill Lynch. He serves on the Boards of Auctane, Adenza, Instructure, Conga and Frontline Education. He earned his MBA from University of Chicago and his BS degree in Finance from Miami University.

Press joined Thoma Bravo in 2015 as a Vice President, having worked previously as a technology investor at HighBar Partners, an Associate in the Special Situations Group at Oaktree Capital Management and an Analyst at UBS Investment Bank. He co-leads the firm's Explore fund, which focuses on investing in high growth mid-market software and technology companies. Press serves on the Boards of Applitools, Foundation Software and Exostar. He earned his MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Solomon joined Thoma Bravo in 2021 as a Principal, having worked previously as a Principal at Francisco Partners, an Associate at Hellman & Friedman and an Analyst at Gleacher Partners. He co-leads the firm's Explore fund, which focuses on investing in high growth mid-market software and technology companies. Solomon serves on the Boards of Intel 471 and Raptor Technologies. He earned his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and his BA degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Stefanski joined Thoma Bravo in 2011 as an Associate, having worked previously in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Barclays Capital. He serves on the Boards of Medallia, QAD, J.D. Power, ABC Fitness Solutions, Planview and autoTRADER.ca. He earned his BSBA degree in Finance and Accounting from Georgetown University.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $155 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

