Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. December, Year-End 2021 Sales

- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 22nd consecutive year
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and down 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2020.

For calendar year 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 2,332,262 vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 2,027,786 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 11.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported U.S. sales of 304,476 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a DSR basis.

"Despite a second consecutive year of challenges, TMNA focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy further evolves," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, TMNA. "Thanks to our phenomenal dealers and world-class purchasing and manufacturing teams, our inventory continues to improve and we're preparing to introduce 21 all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2022."

Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

  • Number one seller of EPVs for 22 consecutive years
  • 2021 EPV sales totaled 583,697 vehicles, an increase of 73.2 percent
  • EPV sales make up one-quarter of TMNA's 2021 sales volume
  • 18 total EPVs available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, with two more in showrooms by middle of 2022
  • TMNA passenger cars make up approximately 22 percent of the segment – a record – and will finish number one in segment for the 10th consecutive year, and number one for 18 of the past 19 years.
  • Announced new investments totaling nearly $3 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations, including the company's new battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce lithium-ion batteries; these investments will result in 4,650 new jobs across four states to support and produce new products including future electrics
  • TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 50,000 at nearly 140 dealers; more than 300 dealers will go live on both platforms by middle of 2022

Toyota Division:

  • Number one retail brand for the 10th consecutive year
  • Number one passenger car market share for 10th consecutive year
  • Division's EPV sales up 80.6 percent in 2021
  • Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20th consecutive year
  • Highlander best-selling midsized SUV for the 6th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 5th consecutive year
  • Sienna best-selling retail small van in the U.S. for the first-time ever
  • Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 17th consecutive year
  • All-time best-ever year for:

Lexus Division:

  • Division's EPV sales up 24.6 percent in 2021
  • Number one light truck market share for 3rd consecutive year
  • NX (gas, hybrid and plug-in) best-selling entry luxury SUV
  • Passenger car sales up 12.9 percent in 2021; IS sees 61.8 percent increase
  • All-time best-ever year for:

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:
Victor Vanov
victor.vanov@toyota.com 
469-292-1318

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2021


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --    


2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

174,115

249,601

-27.7

-30.2

2,332,262

2,112,941

11.5

10.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

150,072

211,378

-26.4

-29.0

2,027,786

1,837,900

11.4

10.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

24,043

38,223

-34.8

-37.1

304,476

275,041

11.8

10.7

YARIS

0

141

-100

-100

205

6,437

-96.8

-96.8

COROLLA

13,940

25,409

-43.1

-45.1

248,993

237,178

6.0

5.0

SUPRA

483

704

-28.9

-31.4

6,830

5,887

17.2

16.0

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

107

205

-45.9

-47.8

1,152

2,476

-53.0

-53.5

MIRAI

28

20

45.2

40.0

2,629

499

432.0

426.9

AVALON

1,122

1,913

-39.2

-41.3

19,460

18,421

6.7

5.6

PRIUS

3,946

4,078

0.3

-3.2

59,010

43,525

36.9

35.6

CAMRY

20,074

30,364

-31.4

-33.9

313,795

294,348

7.7

6.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

39,700

62,834

-34.5

-36.8

652,074

608,771

8.2

7.1

IS

1,393

2,289

-36.9

-39.1

21,998

13,600

63.3

61.8

RC

94

416

-76.6

-77.4

2,987

3,808

-20.8

-21.6

ES

4,028

5,101

-18.1

-21.0

45,406

43,292

5.9

4.9

GS

1

85

-98.8

-98.8

76

2,560

-97.0

-97.0

LS

178

524

-64.8

-66.0

3,739

3,617

4.4

3.4

LC

145

230

-34.6

-37.0

2,782

1,325

112.0

110.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,839

8,645

-30.0

-32.5

76,989

68,205

14.0

12.9

TOTAL TMNA CAR

45,539

71,479

-33.9

-36.3

729,063

676,976

8.7

7.7

C-HR

941

3,308

-70.5

-71.6

35,707

42,936

-16.0

-16.8

RAV4

34,609

46,846

-23.4

-26.1

407,739

430,387

-4.3

-5.3

COROLLA CROSS

3,500

0

0

0

7,203

0

0

0

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

VENZA

5,128

4,495

18.3

14.1

61,988

13,073

378.8

374.2

HIGHLANDER

19,270

26,778

-25.4

-28.0

264,128

212,276

25.6

24.4

4RUNNER

14,851

16,869

-8.7

-12.0

144,696

129,052

13.2

12.1

SEQUOIA

805

1,048

-20.3

-23.2

8,070

7,364

10.7

9.6

LAND CRUISER

13

606

-97.8

-97.9

3,711

3,147

19.1

17.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

79,117

99,950

-17.9

-20.8

933,243

838,235

12.4

11.3

SIENNA

8,082

7,513

11.6

7.6

107,990

42,885

154.3

151.8

TACOMA

19,423

28,957

-30.4

-32.9

252,520

238,806

6.8

5.7

TUNDRA

3,750

12,124

-67.9

-69.1

81,959

109,203

-24.2

-24.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

23,173

41,081

-41.5

-43.6

334,479

348,009

-2.9

-3.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

110,372

148,544

-22.9

-25.7

1,375,712

1,229,129

13.0

11.9

UX

1,577

1,848

-11.5

-14.7

17,581

16,962

4.7

3.6

NX

1,516

8,256

-81.0

-81.6

58,514

55,784

5.9

4.9

RX

11,594

14,514

-17.2

-20.1

115,320

101,059

15.2

14.1

GX

3,007

4,139

-24.7

-27.3

32,509

28,519

15.1

14.0

LX

510

821

-35.6

-37.9

3,563

4,512

-20.3

-21.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

18,204

29,578

-36.2

-38.5

227,487

206,836

11.1

10.0

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

128,576

178,122

-25.1

-27.8

1,603,199

1,435,965

12.7

11.6

Selling Days

27

28



306

309



DSR = Daily Selling Rate




















             TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED POWERED SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                               December 2021


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 


2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,792

2,471

17.2

13.0

33,968

28,827

19.0

17.8

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,154

1,607

-25.5

-28.2

25,042

14,698

72.0

70.4

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

2,819

2,436

20.0

15.7

27,576

17,628

58.0

56.4

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,446

4,600

-44.9

-46.8

46,399

33,826

38.5

37.2

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

559

753

-23.0

-25.8

9,734

6,714

46.4

45.0

TOYOTA MIRAI

28

20

45.2

40.0

2,629

499

432.0

426.9

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

8,080

6,909

21.3

16.9

107,130

9,690

1,016.0

1,006.0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

5,263

9,454

-42.3

-44.3

65,167

48,455

35.8

34.5

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

13,214

11,104

23.4

19.0

120,983

115,974

5.3

4.3

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,185

1,070

111.8

104.2

27,707

3,200

774.3

765.8

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

5,128

4,495

18.3

14.1

61,988

13,073

378.8

374.2

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,024

1,138

-6.7

-10.0

12,990

8,784

49.3

47.9

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,142

1,370

-13.6

-16.6

12,672

11,818

8.3

7.2

LEXUS NX HYBRID

473

1,434

-65.8

-67.0

10,614

9,358

14.5

13.4

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

18

0

0

0

18

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,812

1,786

5.2

1.5

18,981

14,411

33.0

31.7

LEXUS LS HYBRID

7

0

0

0

84

66

28.5

27.3

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

2

-48.1

-50.0

14

14

1.0

0

TOTAL TMNA EPV

48,145

50,649

-1.4

-4.9

583,697

337,036

74.9

73.2

TOTOL TOYOTA EPV

43,668

44,919

0.8

-2.8

528,323

292,584

82.3

80.6

TOTAL LEXUS EPV

4,477

5,730

-19.0

-21.9

55,374

44,452

25.8

24.6

TOTAL TMNA EPV SALES RATIO

27.7%

20.3%



25.0%

16.0%



Selling Days

27

28



306

309












