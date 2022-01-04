Tropos Motors Starts Production on EVs Equipped with Panasonic OneConnect®

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, in collaboration with Tropos Motors, a supplier of eLSVs (Electric Low Speed Vehicles), announces the integration of the Panasonic OneConnect vehicle monitoring and management platform into production orders of the Tropos Motors ABLE platform in North America and Europe in early 2022.

Following through on the 2020 strategic alliance announcement with Panasonic, Tropos Motors has gone into production with its ABLE vehicles now equipped with the Panasonic OneConnect global platform, to provide key monitoring insights and predictive controls for fleet operators to manage their vehicles efficiently, maximize up time and improve total cost of ownership.

"OneConnect delivers a flexible solution for connected vehicle management end-to-end, ideal for businesses using Tropos ABLE trucks," said David Taylor, vice president OneConnect, Panasonic Smart Mobility. "The OneConnect platform's engineering analytics allows light commercial and power sports vehicle manufacturers to customize and utilize vehicle data and insights that directly support their company's and customers' core objectives."

The OneConnect platform is a complete end-to-end solution that can be used across multiple applications to monitor driver safety, cargo security, vehicle maintenance, cost and energy utilization, and other key business metrics. Key differentiating features of the platform include multi-tenancy for vehicle manufacturers to extend data access to partners via the Cloud; and configurability, which gives the vehicle manufacturers the control and flexibility to assign specific rules for individual vehicle lines including triggers for over the air updates, end user notifications and other connected services features. Capable of vehicle FOTA (over the air updates), OneConnect gives OEMs greater control over the Vehicle Control Modules.

"We continue to experience a growing demand and broader adoption of commercial electric vehicles industry-wide, especially in last mile delivery applications," said John Bautista, CEO Tropos Technologies, LLC. "The integration of Panasonic's OneConnect fleet management platform uniquely differentiates the Tropos ABLE vehicle platform in the industry, providing fleet customers zero-emissions option and requisite vehicle analytics and predictive maintenance notifications needed to effectively manage their fleets."

About Tropos

Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based startup that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job. For more information, please visit http://tropostech.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

