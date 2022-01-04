XGIMI's new AURA UST projector lands in front of USA consumers at CES 2022 promising an alternative to pricey TVs using ultra short-throw technology to achieve whopping display sizes from just inches away

XGIMI DEBUTS NEW ULTRA SHORT THROW PROJECTOR TO CONSUMERS AT CES 2022 XGIMI's new AURA UST projector lands in front of USA consumers at CES 2022 promising an alternative to pricey TVs using ultra short-throw technology to achieve whopping display sizes from just inches away

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI LIMITED, asks the tough question at CES this year. What if your next TV wasn't a TV? XGIMI's new 4K ultra short-throw laser projector, the AURA, is aiming to become the new living room centerpiece, claiming the throne that has been held for decades by traditional television sets. Launched in October of 2021, the XGIMI AURA reimagines home entertainment utilizing ultra short-throw technology to project stunning 4K images at up to 150 inches, while only being inches away from the screen. Consumers can now experience the AURA and XGIMI's entire lineup of projectors at CES 2022 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth # 18861.

CES attendees will be able to experience AURA's expansive 150" screens capable of projecting at 4K and HDR10 resolutions powered by 2400 ANSI lumens of brightness, meaning crisper whites, darker and richer blacks and colors that pop. AURA features a smooth Android TV 10 user interface that runs major streaming services like Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime for instant out-of-the-box use. Built-in Chromecast functionality adds seamless content casting and cross-device content syncing. AURA also features three HDMI ports for external devices like game consoles, cable boxes and Blu-Ray players. 4 massive 15W Harman-Kardon speakers that are built into the AURA projector feature 2 tweeters + 2 subwoofers providing crisp highs, dynamic mid ranges and superb bass with Dolby Audio support allowing everyone to hear every minor detail with room-filling audio.

AURA features XGIMI's fast boot tech, can be set up in seconds, and images will always be crisp and clear thanks to XGIMI's onboard, eight-point keystone correction technology which makes focusing a breeze - it's a true hassle-free, plug and play experience finally worthy to give TVs a run for their money as the most immersive home entertainment centerpiece. XGIMI's suite of projector-intelligence software and forward-thinking, consumer-centric user experience has made it a fan favorite and world-leader in portable smart projectors.

Following this success into 2022 XGIMI will look to bring the most advanced UST technology to the market and other new additions to their lineup.

The XGIMI AURA 4K UST Laser Projector, will join the HORIZON series, Elfin and Halo & MoGo series at Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth # 18861. For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on facebook. For onsite demos please contact andres.gomez@xgimi.com.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, EISA Best Buy Product and Good Design Award 38 times.

XGIMI DEBUTS NEW ULTRA SHORT THROW PROJECTOR TO CONSUMERS AT CES 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XGIMI Technology