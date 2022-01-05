1800 TEQUILA NAMED OFFICIAL TEQUILA OF THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AND ALLEGIANT STADIUM The world's most awarded tequila line brings the ultimate tailgate experience to unite fans at Allegiant Stadium and celebrate Raider Nation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800® Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila brand, today announces its designation as the Official Tequila of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The brand continues to support professional sports and the Hispanic community in Las Vegas and California by bringing the best taste in tequila to gamedays with the ultimate tailgate experience and signature cocktails for fans to enjoy.

1800 Blanco Mexican Mule Rusher

As two heritage brands with award-winning credentials and roots in both Las Vegas and California, 1800 Tequila and the Las Vegas Raiders unite to bring the best taste in tequila to gamedays. To celebrate, 1800 Tequila is unifying Raider Nation in a way befitting of its Vegas hometown. 1800 Tequila invites Raider Nation to join them in the Allegiant Stadium concourse to enjoy the 'Married to the Game' ultimate tailgate hosted by Raiders superfan Josephine Skriver. The 1800 Tequila 'Married to the Game' tailgate will take place before the home game on January 9th and raise a celebratory glass to the union of Raiders fans from all over the world.

1800 Tequila also created two specialty cocktails to celebrate its partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium: the 1800 Mexican Mule Rusher (1800 Blanco, fresh lime juice, bitters and ginger beer) and the 1800 Pirate Paloma (1800 Cristalino, light agave, grapefruit bitters and soda water). These cocktails may be enjoyed at home by purchasing 1800 Tequila and following the recipe on 1800Tequila.com.

"We're thrilled to welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium as the Las Vegas Raiders' Official Tequila Partner," says Lander Otegui, SVP Marketing for Proximo Spirits. "Raider Nation is a diverse and ardent fan base, which reflects 1800 Tequila's values of authenticity and community. We raise a glass of 1800 Pirate Paloma to celebrate our partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in Las Vegas and nationwide. For more information, visit 1800Tequila.com.

About 1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Blanco, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Cristalino, Colección and The Ultimate Margarita.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders in 2020. Allegiant Stadium, which won "Best Venue" honors at the 2020 World Football Summit Industry Awards, is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium serves as the home of UNLV Football and hosts world-class entertainment including concerts by Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses and the Rolling Stones and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/

1800 Cristalino Pirate Paloma

1800 Tequila x Las Vegas Raiders

