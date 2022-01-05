Antengene to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that management from Antengene will be participating in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2022.

Details of the conference and management presentation are as follows:

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation:

Monday, January 10th, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ET Presenter:

Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Webcast Link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40352-

antengene-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true Replay:

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on

Antengene's website shortly after the event, under "Webcast and

Presentations" of the Investor Relations session. One-on-one and small group meetings:

The Company also invites investors to participate in virtual one-on-one

and small group meetings on Tuesday, January 18th at 7:00 am ET

through Thursday, January 20th at 9:00pm ET.

For more information, please contact your J.P Morgan representative.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 20 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010 in South Korea and mainland China approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. The Company has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

