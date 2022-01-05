ChartHop Earns Placement on Built In's Best Remote Companies to Work For Company boasts 130 remote employees across 28 states and three continents with a plan to double headcount by the end of 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop, the leading innovator in people analytics, today announces recognition as one of the Best Remote Companies to Work For by Built In. The annual Best Places to Work awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"ChartHop was founded on the idea that great companies are built when the right people are in the right positions, no matter where they're located. This is why we're committed to maintaining a remote-first culture," said Ian White, ChartHop founder and CEO. "Earning recognition as one of the best remote companies to work for emphasizes our commitment to our culture, our employees, and those who will join our team in the future."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ChartHop currently has several remote positions available, including customer success, engineering, sales and marketing. For more information about life at ChartHop, visit ChartHop.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Charthop

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that's visual and actionable. Unlike legacy People Analytics solutions, ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization. This helps companies improve organizational health, drive alignment and accountability, and save time and money. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like BetterCloud, Lightspeed, Starburst and InVision. ChartHop was founded in 2019 by Ian White and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

