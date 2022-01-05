Zulily Taps Fashion-Forward Gen Z to Inspire Exclusive Resort Wear Kids Capsule Collection

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of a new year comes the opportunity for moms to help their kiddos refresh their look with inspired styles by unique and trend-forward kids. Today, online retailer Zulily launches its inaugural capsule collection featuring designs by six inspiring winners from Zulily's 2021 Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu contest. The exclusive collection brought to life by Sunshine Swing will be sold from Jan. 5 through Jan. 19, featuring 60+ styles designed by kids, for kids.

Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Wear Capsule Collection

"At Zulily, we're inspired by the way kids have taken a more hands-on approach to their personal style. Our research shows kids are actively shopping with their parents and customizing outfits to help express themselves in new ways," said Kiki Lockwood, merchandising manager for kids apparel at Zulily. "With Gen Z contributing to a fundamental shift in the way families shop today, we understood the style challenges we aimed to solve – make it easier for moms to find a great selection of outfits that speak to their kids' unique sense of style. And, with that, we went straight to the sources for inspiration."

Zulily's data1 shows wearing new clothes brings joy to most kids (79%) and helps 57% feel more confident. Additionally, 90% of kids said it's important for them to define their unique personal style to set them apart from their peers. As moms start shopping for summer and vacation essentials in February to prep for kiddos' Spring Break, a refresh in the form of coverups and swimwear will bring a much-needed mood booster, as 79% of kids also say unique style impacts their feelings by increasing happiness and confidence. Kids are also turning to mom and dad for inspiration. Fifty-nine percent of kids aged 5-16 say they've raided their parents' closet for clothing, and nearly half (47%) of kids say the 2010s were the coolest fashion decade, followed closely by the 1990s and the 2000s.

After hearing from kids across the country through Zulily's survey, our six winners were able to reflect those sentiments in their unique design approach to the Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Collection:

Kyrie, a 7-year-old fan of all things tie-dye, from Riverside, Calif. , loves how fashion can make an impactful statement, which is one of the reasons she was drawn to use tie-dye in her designs. She added: "Tie-dye is a timeless symbol associated with peace, love and individuality, and I wanted other kids to be able to express those positive feelings through their outfits."

Kamden , an 8-year-old budding entrepreneur, from Lee's Summit, Mo. , was inspired to create fashion options for all kids. Whether they're athletic or artistic, he wanted to design an outfit that would fit anyone's style. He added: "When I'm at school, I've found that when I'm dressed comfortably, I feel more confident and successful. All kids deserve to feel the same!"

Jazlyn , a 9-year-old with impressive sketching skills, from Post Falls, Idaho , understands how style impacts feelings firsthand, sharing: "My designs are meant for kids to express how they feel through color."

Emma, a 9-year-old with an eye for color blocking, from Seattle , wanted to create clothes that are both simple and comfortable, but easy to mix and match. She added: "That's why I was drawn to use pastel colors, which I feel works for any age and instantly makes me feel happy, so I know others will feel happy, too."

Marlee, an 11-year-old with impressive fashion sketch talent, from Roseville, Calif. , has two passions: animals and fashion. She noted: "It's no surprise you'll see a vibrant mix of colors and patterns come to life in my designs, which is perfect for those looking for unique Spring Break essentials."

Mady, a 14-year-old digital artist in the making, from Provo, Utah , is inspired by bright pops of color, and added: "I keep an eye on fashion trends I see from people whether I'm out and about or at school. That's what inspired me to create unique styles that are sure to set kids apart from their peers."

Moms will be delighted to see the kid designers took a page out of their childhood style playbook with inspired looks on display from ruffles, denim, rainbows and Lisa Frank-esque graphics to cotton candy pinks, tie-dye and bright hues of blue, green and orange. The collection includes everything their kids need for a day of sun and surf including coverups, swimwear, rashguards and boardshorts. The collection ranges in price from $12.99 to $29.99, and features Girls, Boys and Unisex options in sizes 4-14.

A Zulily fan favorite, the Sunshine Swing brand's aesthetic is inspired by happy-go-lucky days and captures the energy of childhood while giving kids freedom to express themselves. From fun prints to bold colors and playful details – all take center stage within this limited-edition collection.

To shop the exclusive Zulily x Sunshine Swing Resort Collection for kids and learn more about when the second collection will launch, along with the talented kid designers behind the inspiration, visit Zulily's, The Find.

