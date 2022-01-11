Life Time Releases Lineup of Iconic 2022 Athletic Events Spanning Triathlons, Marathons, Mountain Bike & Gravel Races 30 premier athletic events across the nation include Big Sugar Gravel, New York City Triathlon and Miami Marathon, delivering unparalleled participant experiences

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), that produces life-changing endurance events and operates 160+ athletic resorts across North America, has released its 2022 lineup of athletic events. Comprised of running, triathlon and cycling, the events span 11 states and draw participants from around the world. Each event is specifically curated with the participant in mind – serving their endurance sports passions and helping them live healthy, happy lives.

Life Time's 2022 athletic events schedule is as follows:

February 5-6: Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon & Topical 5K, Fla.

The Tropical 5K (Saturday) is a favorite warm-up to Sunday's marquee marathon and half marathon distances. The event will celebrate its 20th Anniversary in 2022 as 15,000 athletes hit the pavement on one of the nation's most scenic courses in order to be dubbed #MiamiFamous. 5K registration now open; marathon and half marathon sold out.

March 6: Baptist Health 305 Half Marathon and 5K, Fla.

A fast and flat run through the coastal streets of Miami and Miami Beach makes for a much-loved destination race for more than 3,000 runners. Registration now open.

April 7-10: Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental, Calif.

Officially joining the Life Time events portfolio in 2021, the world's premier cycling festival complete with competitive racing and recreational tours takes place over four days in beautiful Monterey, Calif. Registration for events and camping now open.

May 22: Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K, Ill.

This half marathon and 10K celebrates the city's emergence from winter hibernation and delivers an intimate urban setting with a gorgeous lakefront course. Registration now open.

June 4: Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear, Kan.

The cherished, ultra-endurance bicycling challenge of 25, 50, 100, 200 or 350 miles of gnarly gravel through the Flint Hills of Kansas. Lottery open through January 18.

June 18: Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva, Colo.

Run through the historic mining district's challenging old mining roads and trails, hitting a peak altitude of 13,185 feet with breathtaking views. Registration open January 13.

June 25: Stages Cycling Lutsen 99er, Minn.

This Leadville qualifier is 99 miles, 7,000 feet of climbing, 7% single track, 10% pavement, 40% snowmobile/ski trail, 43% Forest Service Road and 100% fun! Registration now open.

July 9: Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery, Utah

An annual favorite for many, this event remains in the heart of cyclists around the country as an ultimate test of endurance. Ride through the captivating landscape of Utah's Tushar Mountains. Registration opens January 24.

July 9: Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.

Take on 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions to prepare you for the pinnacle Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration opens January 13.

July 10: Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB, Colo.

Cut the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in half, remove all the easy parts, throw in technical descents, burning lungs and wild animals and you'll have a good understanding of what this challenging race entails. Registration opens January 13.

July 16: Stages Cycling Tahoe Trail MTB, Calif.

Ride rocky summits and through breathtaking pine forests with your choice of a single 50K-loop, or two rounds for a chance to qualify for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Registration now open.

July 24: Verizon New York City Triathlon, N.Y.

A marquee event in an iconic location! Start your morning with a jump into the Hudson, bike through the streets of Manhattan and end with a run through Central Park at New York City's only International distance triathlon. Registration now open.

July 29-31: Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race, Colo.

Some say it's more leisurely than the single-day race while others consider it a tougher challenge as DOMS has time to set in; this race takes you along the famed Leadville Trail 100 MTB route over the course of three days. Registration opens January 13.

August 13: Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Colo.

Known as the race of all races, you'll need to dig deep into an inexhaustible well of guts, grit, and determination to conquer 100 miles across the high-altitude, extreme terrain of the Colorado Rockies. Lottery closed; winners announced Jan 12.

August 14: Life Time Leadville 10K Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.

Held the weekend of the historic Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the Leadville 10K Run is the shortest run in the series but covers the first and last 3.1 miles of the infamous Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration opens January 13.

August 20: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo.

This is it – the legendary "Race Across The Sky" 100-mile run is where it all started back in 1983, where legends are created and limits are tested through from elevations of 9,200 to 12,600 feet. Lottery closed; winners announced January 12.

August 27-28: Life Time Chicago Triathlon, Ill.

The largest triathlon in the United States in an iconic location! Race weekend consists of four standalone triathlons: Kids Tri, SuperSprint, Sprint, and International distances beginning with a swim in Lake Michigan. Registration now open.

September 17: Stages Cycling Barn Burner, Ariz.

Cyclists are invited to follow the wagon train north to Flagstaff, Ariz. and ride in the cool temps of the beautiful Coconino and Kaibab National Forests. Registration opens January 13.

September 17: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival presented by Trek, Wis.

Ride amongst beautiful autumn foliage. Each year, thousands of enthusiastic off-road bicyclists take part in this trek descending on the towns of Cable and Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin. Registration now open.

September 25: HOKA ONE ONE Chicago Half Marathon & 5K, Ill.

This race highlights Chicago's south shore and is the only event to shut down both lanes of Lake Shore Drive to offer traffic-free views, finishing at the Statue of the Republic. Registration now open.

October 8: Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo Fitness, Colo.

Entering its second year, this eclectic event takes place in Trinidad, Colorado amongst the remote and rugged Spanish Peaks and offers three bike course options. Registration opens February 1.

October 22: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, Ark.

Entering its second year, Life Time designed this course—which winds through the fall foliage of Northwest Arkansas outside Bentonville—to be challenging but rewarding with elevation gain throughout, loose gravel, and pavement only at the start and finish. Registration opens March 1.

November 5: Stages Cycling Austin Rattler MTB & Life Time Austin Rattler Run, TX

Saddle up for a Texas mountain biking or running favorite. The MTB offers a 20-mile loop course (with option to do 60-miles as a Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier). The run course features 10-miles of single track fire roads and granite formations (with option to do 30-miles as a Leadville Trail 100 Run qualifier). Registration opens January 13.

November 24: Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago, Ill.

Join fellow runners, joggers and walkers at Chicago's largest and most iconic Thanksgiving Day race.

November 24: Baptist Health Turkey Trot Miami, Fla.

Offering a distance for every age and pace, this family friendly race takes place in beautiful, sunny Tropical Park.

Life Time athletic events also serve as an opportunity to change the lives of America's children through the Life Time Foundation's charity slot program, which allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by agreeing to fundraise for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which works with school districts across the country to improve school food nutrition and get kids active.

Newly announced for 2022 is the Life Time Grand Prix Race Series, which is comprised of six of the iconic cycle races above and offers a $250,000 prize purse to winning athletes.

Life Time athletic events stand apart from others in the category as athletes are invited and encouraged to utilize the company's vast ecosystem of wellness offerings such as personal training and nutrition coaching through its health clubs or via its digital membership.

For event registration and more information, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events

