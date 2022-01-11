Tiger Pistol Unveils Reimagined Brand Identity and Website

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, recently unveiled its updated brand identity, reflecting an evolution of the company's collaborative advertising technology, talent, company culture, and future vision.

Tiger Pistol recently unveiled its updated brand identity, reflecting an evolution of the company’s collaborative advertising technology, talent, company culture, and future vision.

"We are incredibly proud of our company history, heritage, and past accomplishments, but as we have evolved and grown the business, it became evident that our brand identity had not kept up. It was therefore critical that we elevate the brand to better align with who we are today and where we are headed in the future," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "We believe our new identity achieves the perfect balance of respecting our past, while focusing on the future."

Since its acquisition in early 2019, Tiger Pistol has been focused on enhancing and evolving its collaborative advertising platform and the value it delivers to clients around the world. Based on that focus, Tiger Pistol has significantly enhanced its core offerings and diversified its customer base, now providing industry leading collaborative advertising solutions for resellers and enterprise brands alike.

"While the Tiger Pistol name remains the same, our visual identity and website have changed significantly to better reflect who Tiger Pistol is, what we stand for, and our commitment to our clients and each other," said Donny Dye, Tiger Pistol's SVP, Sales & Marketing. "Strength, confidence, transparency, and approachability were key tenets that guided our brand refresh."

The primary elements of Tiger Pistol's brand evolution include:

New Logo

As the most visible representation of the company, powerful technology, and collaborative team, the new logo is a fresh representation of the brand. The logo symbol represents the claw of the namesake Tiger Pistol shrimp, one of the most dynamic creatures on Earth, and the bold, all-caps typeface connotes the ideas of power and confidence.

New Brand Colors

The new visual identity uses analogous colors in the core gradient to represent a harmony in collaboration. The vibrant Electric Violet color constitutes confidence and creativity, while the lighter, Tiger Pistol blue is an approachable color and remains connected to the brand's history. Lastly, the ocean-like color, Aquamarine (Latin for water), not only represents the Tiger Pistol Shrimp habitat, but also a sense of clarity.

Updated Company Values

Tiger Pistol's core values were also updated to bring further clarity to the principles of the company and guidance for achieving goals and fulfilling the corporate vision.

Collaborate ; to produce exceptional outcomes, where the sum is greater than the parts.

Communicate ; with full transparency, truthfulness, and respect.

Be Passionate ; in all that we do, supporting our clients, innovating our offerings, growing our business, developing our team members, and bettering our communities.

Be Bold ; without the fear of failure limiting your vision or holding back advancement.

Be Accountable ; to yourself, your team members, and clients -- even when no one is watching.

Be Empathetic; to the wants, needs and viewpoints of others.

New Website

The new TigerPistol.com site features a completely redesigned user experience with easy-to-navigate pages and simplified messaging. The visual design places focus on Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ and its impact on clients throughout the world.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

christina.morello@tigerpistol.com

(330) 354-0899

Tiger Pistol Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiger Pistol