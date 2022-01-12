Automation Anywhere Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Robotic Process Automation Recognized as a Customers' Choice for second consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the December 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software, for the second consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using a product or service.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge.

Automation Anywhere is one of three qualifying vendors in the RPA market to have met all requirements and be acknowledged as a Customers' Choice for RPA.

Gartner also named Automation Anywhere a Leader in its 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation for third consecutive year and positioned the company furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Leaders Quadrant for 2021.

Over the past year, Automation Anywhere has accomplished substantial growth and platform advances, for its cloud-native, AI-powered, Automation 360 enterprise automation platform; and bringing consumer experiences to the enterprise through the AARI bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday task.

"Organizations all over the world are embracing the power of automation combined with the flexibility of the cloud," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. Customers realize their automation strategies must include cloud RPA to ensure business resiliency, and we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that unlock human potential and transform the way we work."

To download the report, please visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/gartner-voice-of-customer

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

