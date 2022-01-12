InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Mobile Devices (CKL-1428)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a mobile device accessory to increase convenience when using, charging or listening to the device," said an inventor, from Bolingbrook, Ill., "so I invented the TERRY INVENTION. My design eliminates the need to purchase, use and transport multiple accessories for your smartphone or tablet."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to hold and use a mobile device at home, work or in a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that the mobile device is charged. It also eliminates the need to utilize additional speakers to amplify sound. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a versatile and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1428, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp