Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2022.

Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)
Riley Exploration Permian (PRNewsfoto/Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.)

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
IR@rileypermian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301459923.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.