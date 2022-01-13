CASEpeer Announces New Integration With Zapier

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal case management software company CASEpeer has announced the release of an integration with Zapier. The integration will allow law firms to seamlessly work between the two cloud-based technologies, connecting their favorite apps to automate workflows and boost worker productivity, saving time and money.

Introducing CASEpeer's newest integration with Zapier

Legal case management software company CASEpeer has announced the release of an integration with Zapier.

Zapier is an online automation tool that connects your apps and services. You can connect two or more cloud applications to automate repetitive tasks without coding or relying on developers to build an integration. With CASEpeer's app in Zapier, legal professionals can streamline processes between their other apps, cutting out busy work.

"Most law firms harness several different platforms to power their practice like Outlook, Slack, or Mailchimp. I've always admired Zapier's ability to connect web apps, and am excited to offer their limitless automation possibilities to CASEpeer customers," said CASEpeer CEO Gabriela Cubeiro.

The Zapier integration allows law firms to access the CASEpeer app and create workflows, known as "zaps", to connect to their other favorite app based platforms. A "zap" is an automated workflow that tells your apps to follow this simple command: "When this happens, do that." Law firms can use this app integration to trigger a series of actions whenever a new lead comes in or a case status changes in CASEpeer.

Zach Herbert, founder and CEO of Herbert Law Group, and founder of law firm business consulting company, ZDH Consulting, was one of CASEpeer's first clients to test the integration. After using the integration, he says, "The great thing about Zapier is that it allows me to automate the busy work and save overhead for meaningful work. This integration with CASEpeer is opening my firm up to new and innovative ways of delivering top-notch service to my clients while saving time and money."

Through this integration, CASEpeer is looking forward to providing clients with more opportunities to automate business processes and over time streamline everyday workflows.

CASEpeer is the leading practice management solution built for personal injury focused law firms. Designed with input from leading plaintiffs' law firms, CASEpeer offers industry-leading best practices and support. Since 2016, the company has focused on providing plaintiff law firms with visibility across operations, from case management and calendaring to employee performance, pipelines, and profitability.

Zapier is a productivity tool that seamlessly connects over 3,000 web apps, such as Gmail, Slack, and MailChimp. Zapier helps automate routine processes and repetitive tasks without the need for coding or technical resources. The company's mission is to help everyone be more productive at work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASEpeer