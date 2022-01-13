Doderer, Davis Named Chair, Vice Chair of Board of Directors for InternationalChildren's Hospitals' Patient Safety Collaborative

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international children's hospital patient & employee safety network, Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS), has named Marcy Doderer, FACHE, president & CEO of Arkansas Children's, as its newest board chair. The network also announced that Steve Davis, MD, MMM, president & CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will join the board of directors and serve as vice chair.

Doderer will assume the role of chair previously held by Michael Fisher, retired CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Davis assumes the role of vice chair, previously held by Doderer. Katy Welkie, CEO of Primary Children's Hospital, will serve as secretary treasurer.

"SPS is fortunate to have Marcy as our next chair and Steve as both a new board member and our vice chair. Their extensive backgrounds and informed perspectives will be great assets in support of our work to transform pediatric patient safety," said Nick Lashutka, president of SPS. "I would like to thank Michael for providing exceptional leadership as chair of our board, during which he provided countless contributions accelerating our efforts to save children's lives and foster a safe working environment."

Marcy Doderer, FACHE, has served as president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Children's since 2013. Under Doderer's leadership, Arkansas Children's transformed from one hospital into the state's only pediatric health system, with two hospitals, a research institute, a philanthropic foundation, regional clinics and alliances, telemedicine and statewide outreach programs. As a professional and a mom, Doderer is passionate about improving child health.

Doderer is a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives (ACHE) and active in many professional organizations. She has served on various boards and committees at the state and national level aimed at improving child health. She is the immediate past chair of the Children's Hospital Association Board of Directors. She is also a delegate to the American Hospital Association's Regional Policy Board 7. She obtained her BS in Finance from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, and MA in Hospital and Health Administration from The University of Iowa.

Davis, a pediatric critical care physician who became CEO of Cincinnati Children's in November 2021, previously served six years as chief operating officer of the region's largest hospital system. He oversees a $2.7 billion nonprofit with 16,500 employees. The 1.5 million patient encounters in fiscal 2020-21 benefited children from all 50 states and 32 countries, including those with complex or rare disorders. Cincinnati Children's consistently ranks among the top five in U.S. News & World Report's survey of Best Children's Hospitals. The medical center also is among top recipients of pediatric research grants bestowed by the National Institutes of Health. Nearly one-third of employees at Cincinnati Children's are engaged in scientific research. After receiving a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in 1984, Davis earned a medical degree in 1989 from the University of Vermont. In 2012, Davis received a master's in medical management from the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he serves on the faculty and teaches leadership development. He earned a master's in strategic leadership from Michigan State University in 2020.

The Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) network is an unparalleled, collaborative effort among children's hospitals working to transform pediatric patient and employee/staff safety in pursuit of the vision that no child will ever experience serious harm while in their care. SPS is a network of more than 145 children's hospitals from the United States and Canada. The SPS network's efforts have saved 18,080 children from serious harm and led to an estimated savings of more than $421.8 million, with consistent progress toward the goal of eliminating serious harm. The hospitals in the network share information and data regularly to learn best practices that are then spread across the network and shared publicly, along with results, on the network's website.

