ENA Pleased by Supreme Court Decision to Uphold Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate ENA president urges public to think twice before going to ED for COVID-19 testing

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Thursday applauded a key ruling on vaccine mandates for health care workers, while also reminding the public to think twice before visiting a local emergency department seeking a COVID-19 test.

For months, the association has been on the record in support of a vaccination mandate for health care workers due to vaccines being the key element in the fight against COVID-19.

"ENA is pleased by the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the federal mandate involving health care workers because of the connection it has to the safety of emergency nurses and patients in the ED," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "ENA also recognizes that broader vaccination mandates aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 would be beneficial to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic for nearly two years and overall public health."

In a Thursday video message, Schmitz, urged the public to reconsider before going to the emergency departments for a COVID-19 test.

"Our country is experiencing a big surge in COVID-19 cases and adding people to waiting rooms who want tests is creating overcrowding," said Schmitz. "If you're not sure whether you have COVID, coming to an enclosed area where you know people have COVID is not your best bet."

The association recommended anyone seeking a test to check with state and local health departments for options. Testing site information can also be found here: https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html.

Schmitz also asked the public to continue social distancing, wearing masks when appropriate and to practice good hand hygiene.

