FRONTSTEPS Earns A 2022 Built In Best Places to Work Award

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS announces that it has been honored in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to organizations with more than 500 employees, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

2022 Best Places to Work Colorado

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the culture and total rewards that FRONTSTEPS offers to its employees," commented Jamie Clymer, chief executive officer, FRONTSTEPS. "Culture is our foundation, because our growth is fueled by the creativity, talent, and passion of our people. We are dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can be their best."

Built In determines the winners of its annual Best Places to Work awards using company data about compensation, benefits, and culture-building programs. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

FRONTSTEPS, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, provides the most complete, connected, and homeowner-friendly technology solution for association management. The FRONTSTEPS suite improves efficiency for property management teams, increases security for homeowner's associations, and delivers superior service for homeowners and boards. The platform is trusted by more than 1,100 property management companies and 34,000 communities, representing 5,500,000 homeowners. Visit frontsteps.com for more information.

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work. Visit builtin.com for more information.

