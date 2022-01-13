Job Creators Network Commends Supreme Court for Standing Up for Small Businesses and Staying Employer Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Supreme Court issued a stay of the Biden Administration's employer vaccine mandate in response to a challenge brought by the Job Creators Network and other groups. JCN was the first organization to file a petition at the Supreme Court requesting a stay. Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of JCN, issued the following statement:

"The Supreme Court has stood up for small businesses by staying this illegal employer vaccine mandate. The court has confirmed what JCN has long argued: OSHA does not have the authority to implement this sweeping regulation that will burden American businesses, including many small businesses, with new costs and exacerbate the historic labor shortage. By Issuing this stay, the Supreme Court has freed small businesses to focus on bringing the economy back to its pre-pandemic peak."

