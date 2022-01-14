Rand Partners with Keyko for Security & Smart Contract Audits

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand is excited to announce that it has begun its first external security audit with top Web 3.0 firm, Keyko.

"Keyko is one of the most well-known tech teams in the crypto space and we're over the moon to have their support!" — Pol Martin, CEO at Rand Network

Since day one of its inception, Keyko has worked closely with the Rand team, helping to perfect Tokenomics design and protect against potential security vulnerabilities.

This partnership represents another step forward as Rand gears up to ensure a secure and exciting launch of the Rand app by the end of this Q1.

Keyko, as part of their end-to-end engagement, provided smart contract audit support of the RAND contracts for both private and public vaults.

Who is Keyko?

Aside from being one of the more well-known firms in the space, Keyko is a Web 3.0 solutions provider offering integrated decentralized solutions and advisory for enterprises and startups. We thrive on providing organizations and individuals insights into this emerging digital world where capitalism and ownership are being profoundly rethought.

Who We Are

Rand App is a user-friendly app that gamifies decentralized finance (DeFi) and provides an easy-access prize pool for users to win big on their savings.

The Rand Project was born of the passion and drive of CEO and founder Pol Martin, who hopes to alleviate the difficult financial circumstances of young adults.

As a Generation Z, he has witnessed first-hand how some of his close friends struggle to safely generate passive income or returns on their savings without extensive knowledge of financial instruments or vehicles. Rand is the result of that need and desire to get to grips with a very expedient issue. It aims to offer young adults a chance to complement their financial savings and products and to enhance their financial health.

