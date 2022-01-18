Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Promotes Three to Managing Director

CLEVELAND and CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of J. Kyle Brown, Kevin H. Sargent, and Michael T. Vinciguerra to Managing Director.
"BGL's strong sector focus is driven by our bankers' commitment to their industries," said BGL's Executive Committee. "Kyle, Kevin, and Mike each have been with the firm for more than a decade, during which time they have demonstrated dedication to BGL and our valued clients. Their creative and respected transaction leadership, along with expanding BGL's coverage capabilities, are strong examples of the opportunity for advancement the firm presents for driven and thoughtful bankers."
- J. Kyle Brown, a member of BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team, focuses on Healthcare Provider Services. Kyle brings significant experience in advising specialty physician practices within retail medicine, outsourced clinical services, single-disease-state-focused specialties, and primary care. Outside of Provider Services, Kyle has amassed experience in pharmaceutical services, payor services, diagnostics, research tools, wellness, and health facilities, among others.
- Kevin H. Sargent, a member of BGL's Industrials team, focuses on Industrial Distribution but also has significant experience in Building Products, in addition to the industrial technology and engineered materials industries.
- Michael T. Vinciguerra, a member of BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services team, brings significant experience advising Facility & Field Services companies that provide maintenance, inspection, specialty construction, and environmental services to the industrial; infrastructure; energy, power and utility; and commercial services sectors.
